North Texas coach Seth Littrell and his players held their weekly press conference on Tuesday in advance of their game at Houston on Saturday.
The Mean Green are 1-1 after falling to SMU 65-35 last week. Houston has not played yet this season after the early games on its slate were wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here's a link to our press conference notebook. The following are five takeaways from today's event.
1. UNT says its issues defensively have nothing to do with scheme
The million-dollar question for UNT heading into its game at Houston is what is ailing its defense and can the Mean Green improve.
The obvious answer is that UNT played without linebackers KD Davis and Tyeke Davis in its loss to SMU and lost safety Keelan Crosby on its first defensive play of the game. There is cause for concern, though, when one takes into account that UNT gave up 480 passing yards to Houston Baptist in its opener.
UNT is allowing 48 points per game, well over the 32.5 it surrendered last season that prompted Littrell to change his staff and bring in a new coordinator in Clint Bowen.
Littrell has a whole lot of faith in Bowen and his players. The Mean Green believe their issues are due to communication, missed tackles and missing players.
2. UNT could be closing in on a starting QB decision
UNT plans on playing quarterbacks Austin Aune and Jason Bean against Houston.
The game is UNT's last in nonconference play. Littrell indicated he would like to solidify who his starter is heading into the Conference USA season.
Bean exceled in the Mean Green's win over Houston Baptist, throwing for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
Aune came back to throw for 276 yards and two touchdowns against SMU.
A good performance from either against Houston would go a long way toward establishing a starter.
3. UNT's injury issues are worth watching
Littrell isn't talking about the status of his injured players, a storyline that looms large this week.
UNT is going to need all the help it can get against Houston. Having KD Davis and Tyreke Davis as well as Crosby would be huge.
Take those players out of the lineup and UNT is an even bigger underdog that it already is.
4. Penalties have UNT's attention
UNT racked up 13 penalties for 97 yards in its loss to SMU.
Those struggles caught the attention of UNT's coaches.
"That's something we've got to do a better job of as coaches, making sure we prepare them throughout the week," Littrell said.
UNT can't afford those types of mistakes in its game against Houston.
5. The Mean Green believe they have bounced back from SMU game
Losses in rivalry games can linger, if a team lets that happen.
UNT's blowout loss to SMU was a tough blow, but the Mean Green believe they have put that game behind them.
"They've had a good attitude," Littrell said of his players. "We've got to man up and have a great mentality of going out there and playing physical football game."