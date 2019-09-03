North Texas coach Seth Littrell acknowledged the opportunity the Mean Green have coming their way Saturday in the form of a game at SMU — and just how tough it will be to capitalize — on Tuesday during his weekly press conference.
The Mean Green rolled through their season opener, knocking off Abilene Christian 51-31 and have a load of momentum heading into their trip to Dallas. The city has been something of a house of horrors for the Mean Green, who haven't won at SMU since 1933.
Littrell acknowledged that fact right off the bat and talked about how important the game is to the UNT community.
"This game is a rivalry game," Littrell said. "North Texas has played this team more than any other since 1922. You look at all the different guys on our team who have played with those guys or against them. We also recruit against them and understand the importance of this game and what it means for our program."
UNT's players also acknowledged the rivalry and what it would mean to the program to beat SMU for a second straight year. The Mean Green hammered the Mustangs 46-23 last season to snap a three-game losing streak in the series.
SMU leads 31-6-1 all-time.
"We know it's a rivalry," UNT quarterback Mason Fine said. "There is going to be tons of energy on both sides of the ball for both teams. Both teams know what's at stake."
UNT could be shorthanded against SMU
UNT was without key offensive lineman Elex Woodworth and tight end Kelvin Smith in its win over ACU.
Littrell said both are questionable this week due to lingering preseason injuries.
The Mean Green didn't miss either Smith or Woodworth in their game against ACU. Jason Pirtle filled in for Smith and caught three touchdown passes, while reliable backup Thomas Preston III replaced Woodworth and was solid.
Having both Smith and Woodworth back would help UNT's cause significantly, though.
UNT knows this is a far different SMU team
SMU loaded up on transfers since falling to UNT last season.
Quarterback Shane Buechele is the headliner, but he is far from the only transfer who is making an impact for the Mustangs.
Graduate transfer cornerback Brandon Stephens started for SMU in its season-opening win over Arkansas State.
"Sonny has done a good job of recruiting and getting players in," Littrell said of SMU coach Sonny Dykes. "They are a much different team than they were a year ago, which you knew they would be."
Fatigue, focus were factors for UNT late in win over ACU
UNT ran out to a 31-0 lead over ACU before the Wildcats found their footing in the second half and made a bit of a comeback last week.
The Mean Green allowed 21 points in the second half and gave up a few big plays. Littrell attributed that late slide to a lack of focus and fatigue.
"We didn’t play very smart as the game went on and we got fatigued," Littrell said. "When it's not 70 and sunny and you are not fresh, you have to focus in on doing your job. We didn’t do that over four quarters."
Littrell is hoping to bring its fans south to Dallas
UNT has an impressive crowd of 23,057 for its season-opening win over ACU.
Mean Green fans have always turned up in droves when UNT plays in Dallas. UNT played in the Heart of Dallas Bowl in 2013 and 2016 and packed the stands.
UNT fans have also turned up in good numbers for the Mean Green's games against SMU in Dallas. UNT officials are hoping that will be the case again.
"I was extremely proud of our fan base and students," Littrell said of last week's game. "The amount of energy and enthusiasm they had was really great, one of the best since I have been here. We need those fans to travel down to Dallas this next weekend and bring that same energy so our team can feed off it."