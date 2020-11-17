North Texas is set to host Rice in its first game since Oct. 17 on Saturday. The Mean Green (2-3) are 1-2 in Conference USA play after their last three games were either canceled or postponed.
Rice is 1-1 after playing two games in league play.
Here's a link to today's press conference notebook.
And as always, here are five takeaways from today's event.
1. Littrell feels confident the UNT's game against Rice will be played
We went through this drill last week, when UNT coach Seth Littrell said he was confident UNT's game against UAB would go off as planned.
School officials called the game off later in the week due to a coronavirus outbreak at UAB.
There are no guarantees these days in college athletics, but Littrell said UNT's last round of testing went well and that he has been in regular contact with Rice coach Mike Bloomgren.
There's no telling what will happen in the next few days, but there is a sense of optimism out there.
2. UNT has used its time off to its advantage
The big question after what has transpired over the last few weeks is what the heck has UNT been up to without games to play.
Littrell said UNT has adjusted its approach to have its starters work against each other.
Quarterback Jason Bean and running back DeAndre Torrey said practices have been crisp and players enthusiastic.
The sense one gets is that Littrell and his players feel like they have gotten better during their time off.
3. UNT is as healthy as it has been in some time
UNT will have running back Oscar Adaway III back this week. The redshirt freshman missed three games with a hand injury that required surgery.
Adaway has rushed for at least 100 yards in each of the two games he has played this season. UNT is particularly deep at running back, but Adaway's return will help matters.
UNT has had several other players in and out of the lineup for a host of issues, including coronavirus infections and contact tracing issues. The Mean Green are in better shape than they have been in some time across the board.
4. Rice's defense has UNT's attention
Rice gave the Mean Green fits offensively last season in a 20-14 win that knocked UNT out of the bowl chase.
Littrell attributed the Mean Green's struggles largely to their inability to handle Rice's defensive line. That group has UNT's attention this week.
How the Mean Green handle that matchup will go a long way toward determining how UNT fares this week.
5. Rice presents a different challenge offensively
Rice is one of the rare teams these days in college football that lines up in power sets, uses multiple tight ends and employs a power running game.
The Owls struggled with that approach early in Bloomgren's tenure but appears to have turned a corner. The Owls have scored at least 30 points in each of their games this season.
How UNT handles the challenge the Owls present will be a key storyline to watch.