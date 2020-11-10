North Texas coach Seth Littrell and his players held their weekly press conference on Tuesday in advance of the Mean Green's game at UAB on Saturday.
UNT (2-3, 1-2 Conference USA) has seen each of its last two games postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and has not played since knocking off Middle Tennessee back on Oct. 17.
UAB (4-2, 2-1) is coming off a heartbreaking 37-34 double overtime loss to Louisiana Tech.
Here's a link to the press conference notebook that will appear in tomorrow's paper. As always, here are five takeaways from today's event.
1. UNT is confident it will play this week
The big question heading into the week for UNT is if the Mean Green will actually get their game against the Blazers in.
UNT postponed its game at UTEP back on Oct. 31 due to a coronavirus spike in El Paso and then postponed a game against Louisiana Tech on Nov. 7 due to a rash of cases inside the program.
It didn't look good when UNT's case count across its athletics department spiked to 30 on Sunday. Littrell indicated that UNT's issues were in other parts of the department, saying that his team had a good round of tests on Sunday.
A lot can happen between now and Saturday, but Littrell feels good at this point.
2. UNT's coaches and players haven't lost their enthusiasm
No one would blame UNT's coaches and players if they got down a bit after the way the season has unfolded thus far.
UNT was hammered 65-35 by SMU, is under .500 on the season, has had two games canceled and another two postponed.
The Mean Green have stayed the course and remain optimistic about the rest of the season.
"If anything, the time off has made us more excited to play that next game," defensive tackle Dion Novil said. "There wasn't anything that we can do about it. Everybody just wants to play. Every single practice has been super competitive and high energy. I feel like it doesn't affect us in a negative way at all."
3. UAB's defense has UNT's attention
UAB is allowing just 23.4 points per game and has one of the best defenses in C-USA. The Blazers total is all the more impressive considering UAB played at Miami and went to double overtime in a loss to Louisiana Tech last week.
The Blazers have C-USA's top pass defense and are allowing 179.3 yards per game through the air.
Littrell said UAB has talented and physical defensive backs and a defensive front that excels at getting to the quarterback.
4. One can bet UAB will be ready to go
UAB rarely loses at Legion Field and had a 21-game winning streak on its home turf before falling to Louisiana (Lafayette) earlier this season.
The Blazers then turned around and lost to Louisiana Tech.
One can bet UAB will be ready to go when UNT comes to town.
5. The Blazers running game will present a challenge
UNT leads C-USA with an average of 255.0 rushing yards per game. UAB isn't all that far behind at 206.7 yards per game.
UAB running back Spencer Brown is averaging 105.7 yards per game.
"They are big up front and like to run the football," Novil said. "We want to stop the run as much as we can and play sound assignment football."
UNT's chances to upset UAB will hinge in its ability to do just that.