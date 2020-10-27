UNT press conference takeaways

North Texas coach Seth Littrell and his players held their weekly press conference on Tuesday in advance of their game at UTEP on Saturday in El Paso.
The Mean Green (2-3, 1-2 Conference USA) are coming off a bye week heading into their game against the Miners (3-3, 0-2).
Here are five takeaways from today's event.
1. Jason Bean has his second chance
Quarterback Jason Bean looked like he might fade into a backup role when Austin Aune came on and excelled in the second half of a blowout loss to SMU in the second week of the season.
UNT benched Bean after he started two games in favor of Aune. Bean got his second chance after Aune struggled early in UNT's win over Middle Tennessee two weeks ago and took advantage while accounting for five touchdowns.
Bean is back as UNT's starter heading into the weekend. The question now is if he can take advantage.
He took MTSU by surprise with his running ability and piled up 169 yards on the ground. The element of surprise is gone now.
2. UNT's offense is going to look a whole lot different
UNT's offense was almost unrecognizable with Bean under center against the Blue Raiders.
The former Mansfield Lake Ridge star is one of the fastest players on UNT's roster. He scored three rushing touchdowns against MTSU.
Littrell said the way MTSU lines up defensively is one of the reasons Bean was so effective. That may be the case, but there is little doubt the quarterback run game will be a big part of UNT's offense going forward.
3. UNT believes UTEP has improved
UTEP lost 11 straight games after winning its season opener against Houston Baptist last season.
The Miners might not be a threat in the C-USA title chase just yet, but they are not the same team UNT hammered 52-26 last season. The Miners were in games against Louisiana Tech and Charlotte before dropping both in their first two games in C-USA play.
Littrell spoke highly of the Miners defensive front that has caused opponents problems all season as well as UTEP's skill position players.
4. UNT knows it needs to start stringing wins together
UNT hasn't won consecutive games since the 2018 season. The Mean Green know they have to get something going quickly if they are going to salvage their season.
It's an obvious point and an even more obvious question to ask.
Littrell answered it as one would expect.
"There's no doubt," Littrell said. "The more wins you put on top of each other, the more it builds the confidence to continuity. We understand and we can't wait."
5. Littrell supports the NCAA's decision to take election day off
Littrell ventured outside of the regular line of questions about football to talk about the NCAA's decision to give athletes election day off.
The move is one he supports.
"It's a great opportunity," Littrell said. "We're still educators as well as mentors and are trying to help these men grow. That's part of it. We have a duty to go out there and vote."