North Texas president Neal Smatresk has been named chair of Conference USA's Board of Directors.
The league made the announcement on Wednesday following its annual spring meetings.
Smatresk will play a key role in shaping C-USA's agenda moving forward. He has been a member of the NCAA Board of Directors since 2020 in addition to serving in C-USA's leadership group.
C-USA's Board of Directors is comprised of the presidents of the league's schools.
Smatresk has been an advocate for UNT's athletics program throughout his tenure at the school that began in 2014.
UNT opened the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility, a $16 million indoor facility in 2019. The university played a key role in funding the project, covering half the cost.
Smatresk taking over as the chair of the Board of Directors was one of a few key announcements made by C-USA following its meetings.
The league is also eliminating its rule on intra-conference transfers. C-USA athletes will now be free to transfer to another school in the league.
JJ Murray, a guard with the UNT men's basketball team, was among the athletes awarded a Jim Castaneda Postgraduate scholarship. The former walk-on played a key role for the Mean Green during their run to the C-USA tournament title and a win over Purdue in the opening round of the NCAA tournament last season.
The league also named its volleyball player of the year award in honor of Alyssa Cavanaugh. The former Western Kentucky standout was a four-time All-American and died last year after a long fight with leukemia.
NCAA president Mark Emmert joined the group to provide updates on issues in college athletics, including name, image and likeness. The NCAA, state legislatures and members of Congress have proposed different ways to regulate opportunities for athletes to profit through use of their name, image and likeness while playing in college.
A decision on NIL regulations is expected by July 1, when five states' NIL laws are set to take effect.