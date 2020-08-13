Conference USA will make a final decision on the status of its fall sports season within the next few days.
The league’s board of directors met Wednesday night and didn’t back off a Friday announcement that the league would play an eight-game conference football schedule, as well as allow teams to play up to four nonconference games.
UNT president Neal Smatresk is member of C-USA’s board that includes presidents and chancellors. He appeared at UNT’s board of regents meeting Thursday and was asked about C-USA’s plans.
“Within the next week,” Smatresk said of when the conference will make a final decision on the status of fall sports. “It has to be. The NCAA is requiring a decision by the 21st.”
Smatresk is a member of the NCAA’s board of directors and has been involved in meetings about the status of fall sports both at the conference and NCAA levels.
“We had a conference meeting yesterday, and there are going to be more,” Smatresk said. “What we are doing is looking into all the different safety issues, all the different NCAA guidelines, conference play and all the television activity to make a better and more informed judgement.”
A C-USA source told the Denton Record-Chronicle following C-USA’s meeting that the league is “staying the course” following Friday’s announcement.
The conference issued a statement shortly after the meeting.
“Conference USA membership continued evaluation, including robust discussion with medical experts, on Wednesday night. Myocarditis, mental health and enhanced testing protocols remain the focus.”
Smatresk said the statement was intentionally vague and did not indicate that the league had made a final decision on fall sports, despite Friday’s announcement.
C-USA’s decision comes at a time several of the league’s schools are pushing back their fall sports seasons.
UNT announced earlier this summer that it is delaying the start of its fall sports season to Sept. 1. The school’s football team is set to open the season Sept. 5 at home against Houston Baptist.
Old Dominion announced Monday that it has canceled its fall sports season, while Rice pushed the start of its football season back to Sept. 26. Florida International announced on Thursday that it has postponed all of its fall sports through Sept. 16.
Several schools in the league have been dealing with cases of COVID-19 among athletes and staff. UNT had one active case of COVID-19 while 18 members of the department had recovered from infections as of the weekend.
UNT has been pleased with its ability to limit the number of COVID-19 infections in its department.
“The last round of testing has gone really well,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said after the opening session of fall practice on Friday. “We are going to do everything possible to make sure our guys are safe.”
Other schools in the league have not been as fortunate.
Louisiana Tech was forced to pause fall football practice late last week after five players tested positive for COVID-19, while UTEP was forced to postpone the start of fall drills due to four positive tests.
C-USA officials were split in terms of their opinions on whether or not to play fall sports, a league source said.
The conference is spread from Norfolk, Virginia, where Old Dominion is located, to UTEP on the league’s Western edge in El Paso. The situations in those cities regarding COVID-19 vary.
Several leagues across the country have made decisions regarding their fall sports seasons in the last few days.
The Big 12 elected to move forward with its football season after a Tuesday night meeting of the conference’s board of directors. The league released its football schedule Wednesday morning.
The Pac-12 announced Tuesday that it had postponed all competition until the end of 2020. The Big Ten has postponed fall sports, a move that also came down Tuesday.
C-USA will make its decision soon.
“Until we say we are not going to play, we are going to play,” Smatresk said.