Javion Hamlet’s NBA dreams took a bit of a detour on Thursday night.
The former North Texas point guard set a goal years ago to be selected in the NBA draft. His chance came and went when he wasn’t among the 60 players picked in the 2021 event.
Hamlet was considered a fringe prospect heading into the night despite a tremendous two-year stint with the Mean Green.
The Memphis native helped guide UNT to the first NCAA tournament win in program history last season, when the Mean Green knocked off Purdue.
Hamlet was named the Conference USA tournament MVP and was at his best in the NCAA tournament, averaging 24.5 points, 9 rebounds and 4.5 assists in two games.
That performance helped land Hamlet on the radar of NBA teams. He didn’t participate in the NBA scouting combine but worked out in front of all 30 teams at the event and had a follow-up session with the Mavericks.
The challenge now for Hamlet is finding a path into the league as a free agent.
It’s one he vowed to tackle in the hours leading up to the draft.
Drafted or not drafted I’m gone be playing in the nba https://t.co/VZEjUOuWTZ— J hamlet (@javion_hamlet) July 29, 2021
“Drafted or not drafted I’m [going to] be playing in the nba,” Hamlet wrote on his Twitter account.
Hamlet was looking to become the first UNT player drafted since Tony Mitchell in 2013.
While he fell short of that goal, Hamlet left a significant legacy at UNT after bouncing around the world of college basketball. He played at two junior colleges with a stint at stint at Buffalo between before joining the Mean Green.
“I ended up where I wanted to be for sure,” Hamlet said late last season. “I came here from day one and won championships. That speaks for itself.”
The first of those championships came in the 2019-20 season when he guided UNT to the Conference USA regular season title and was named the league’s Player of the Year.
The Mean Green’s season came to an end before what they hoped would be a long postseason run due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the sports world.
Hamlet and the Mean Green made up for lost time last season when they won four games in four days in the C-USA tournament, including a dramatic overtime win over Western Kentucky in the final.
Hamlet hit the go-ahead shot against the Hilltoppers and Charles Bassey, who was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers late in the second round.
Those big moments helped establish Hamlet as an NBA prospect. He’ll continue chasing his dreams of playing the league as a free agent in the next few weeks.
They gone regret it https://t.co/qjGwcACdWo— J hamlet (@javion_hamlet) July 30, 2021
“They gone regret it,” Hamlet tweeted shortly after being passed over in the draft.