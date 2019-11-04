UNT commit art
North Texas players run on to the field before their game at SMU earlier this season. UNT picked up a commitment from Wylie defensive end Kortlin Rausaw on Monday.

North Texas picked up a commitment from highly regarded Wylie defensive end Kortlin Rausaw on Monday morning.

Rausaw announced his decision on his Twitter account.

"First I would like to thank god for blessing me with my talent and an amazing family, group of friends and coaches," Rausaw wrote. "Without those people, I wouldn't be able to do what I'm doing now. Every school was heavily considered and very much appreciated. With that said, I have decided to commit to furthering my education and football career at the University of North Texas."

Rausaw is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The website rates him at No. 84 on its composite list of the top strong side defensive ends in the class of 2020.

The 6-4, 243-pound senior had offers from a dozen schools, including Boise State, Colorado and Iowa State.

Rausaw joins a highly regarded 2020 UNT recruiting class. The Mean Green entered the week with the second-ranked class behind Louisiana Tech in Conference USA in the 247Sports class rankings.

The addition of Rausaw will vault UNT back to No. 1 in the league.

Oral commitments are non-binding. The early signing period begins on Dec. 18 with national signing day to follow on Feb. 5.

Rausaw's commitment comes just two days after UNT hammered UTEP 52-26 to bolster its hopes of playing in a bowl game for a fourth straight season.

The Mean Green are 4-5 heading into a key game at Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

