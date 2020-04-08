Mardrez McBride experienced what it was like to win on a consistent basis over the last two seasons at South Carolina Salkehatchie.
The highly regarded junior college point guard committed to North Texas on Wednesday largely because he believes he'll have the chance to build on that experience with the Mean Green.
"They are a winning program and winning is very important to me. I believe I will be able to help the team right away because of my game," McBride said shortly after announcing his decision on Twitter:
McBride, a 6-foot-3 point guard, averaged 14.4 points and 5.1 assists per game last season for Salkehatchie, a junior college in South Carolina.
UNT has been recruiting McBride for the last few weeks and made him a higher priority after starting guard Umoja Gibson elected to leave the program as a transfer.
Gibson was UNT's second-leading scorer last season, when he averaged 14.5 points per game on his way to earning second-team All-Conference USA honors.
UNT lost senior guards DJ Draper and Roosevelt Smart in addition to Gibson.
McBride said the opportunity for playing time played a key role in his decision to commit to UNT over offers from 15 schools. New Mexico State and Jacksonville State were the other two finalists for McBride.
UNT returns Javion Hamlet, who was named Conference USA's Player of the Year after his junior season. The departure of Gibson, Draper and Smart cuts into the Mean Green's options on the perimeter.
McBride believes he can fill that void.
"Coach told me that they like to play two point guards at the same time," McBride said of UNT coach Grant McCasland. "They like how I play. I'm an attack first guard and can also defend. They want to be a good defensive team. I will help them reach that goal."
McBride was a first-team All-Region X selection for Salkehatchie, which won the Region X tournament and finished 27-4 on the season.
UNT assistant coach Matt Braeuer played the lead role in recruiting McBride, who is the second player to commit to the Mean Green this week. UNT picked up a commitment from highly regarded Sunrise (Kansas) Christian forward Mykell Robinson on Tuesday.
"Coach Mac is putting together something special," McBride said. "They have some good players coming in."
McBride believes those players can help UNT continue its rise as a program. The Mean Green won the C-USA regular season title last season and were the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament that was cut short by the spread of COVID-19.
"The success they had last year was a big part of my decision," McBride said. "My dream has always to play in March Madness."
The cancellation of the C-USA tournament prevented UNT from having the opportunity to reach that goal this year. McBride is hoping to help the Mean Green capitalize on their next opportunity.