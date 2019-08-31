North Texas picked up a commitment from Rubin Jones on Saturday. The Houston Yates guard announced his decision on his Twitter account:
I came from zero but the process is over..... #COMMITTED pic.twitter.com/oIbxnLOdMi— Rubin Jones 〰️ (@rjcrossover11) August 31, 2019
Jones, who is 6-4, will be a senior this fall has offers from more than a half dozen schools, including Louisiana Tech, UTEP and Tulsa.
Jones cut his list to UNT, Louisiana Tech and Tulsa before committing to the Mean Green.
UNT has made dramatic strides in two seasons under coach Grant McCasland and has won at least 20 games in each of the last two seasons. The Mean Green won the College Basketball Invitational at the end of the 2017-18 season.
UNT has two key guards who will be seniors this fall in Roosevelt Smart and DJ Draper.
Jones could help fill the void when both graduate at the end of the upcoming season.
Jones is the first player to commit to UNT in the 2020 class.