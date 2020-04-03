Jayden Jones is hoping to establish a trend when it comes to college football prospects in the Dallas area.
The Arlington Pantego Christian defensive end is one of the top players in the area and committed to North Texas on Friday.
Jones is hoping the decision he announced on Twitter will lead other players in the area to follow him to Denton.
C O M M I T E D‼️ #GMG pic.twitter.com/N3oMEgzJYw— Jayden Jones (@bgbjayden) April 3, 2020
"With me committing this early in the 2021 class, that will help convince other players to come as well," Jones said. "I know other players UNT has offered."
Jones is the first 2021 prospect to commit to continuing his career with the Mean Green. He visited UNT on multiple occasions, including a trip this spring that helped convince him to commit.
"The North Texas coaches are personable and honest," Jones said. "I felt like I was at home there. It’s also close to home, which is where I like to be. The facilities are nice, and I like the uniforms. With the goals I set, that is where I want to be."
Jones is hoping to make an immediate impact at UNT and go on to play in the NFL. The junior holds scholarship offers from four schools other than UNT, including two that also compete on the Football Bowl Subdivision level in UNLV and UTSA, one of the Mean Green's rivals in Conference USA.
Abilene Christian and Houston Baptist, which compete on the FCS level, also offered Jones, who was recruited by UNT linebackers coach Galen Scott and co-offensive coordinator Tommy Mainord.
Jones was a TAPPS all-state selection as a defensive end as a junior when he was also an honorable mention all-state selection as a tight end.
247Sports ranks Jones at No. 34 on its list of the top weakside defensive ends in the class of 2021 and No. 88 on its rundown of the top prospects in Texas.
Jones will be a key part of UNT's rebuilding project on defense under new coordinator Clint Bowen, who arrived in the offseason. The Mean Green struggled last season while allowing 32.5 points per game.
Jones said UNT's coaches project him as an outside linebacker in a scheme with a three-man front.
"They see me as an outside linebacker who can rush the quarterback and drop into coverage," Jones said. "That is exactly what I was looking for."
Jones played at Mansfield before transferring to Pantego Christian. He is entering his second season at the private school, where he is a multi-sport athlete.
That athleticism is part of what made Jones one of the top prospects in the Dallas area in the class of 2021.
Landing Jones as a cornerstone for its recruiting class maintained the momentum UNT has established in terms of building for the future. The Mean Green signed Conference USA's top recruiting class in 2020.