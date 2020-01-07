UNT offseason questions series:

North Texas is entering an offseason of change, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
Clint Bowen is returning for his second stint as UNT's defensive coordinator and will likely move away from the 3-3-5 system former coordinator Troy Reffett ran last season.
The Mean Green also lost eight seniors off its defensive depth chart for its season-ending loss to UAB.
All of which raises the question — Can UNT be better defensively in 2020?
The question comes in at No. 3 on our yearly rundown of key offseason questions for the Mean Green.
UNT's defense took a dramatic step back last season while allowing 32.5 points per game. The Mean Green allowed 49 points in a loss to SMU, 52 in a loss to Louisiana Tech and 45 in a loss to Southern Miss.
Those struggles largely torpedoed UNT's chances to play in a bowl game for a fourth straight season. The Mean Green finished 4-8.
UNT is going to have to be better defensively in 2020 to get back on track considering the Mean Green's offense is almost certain to take a step back following the departure of quarterback Mason Fine.
The question is if UNT has the firepower to make a significant jump.
UNT didn't have a single player named to the All-Conference USA first- or second-team defense. Linebackers Tyreke Davis, KD Davis and nose tackle Dion Novil were honorable mention picks and are set to return.
KD Davis led UNT with 88 tackles last season, while Tyreke Davis added 80. Novil racked up 13 tackles for a loss.
The Mean Green certainly have some solid pieces back, but that doesn't mean there aren't some key players UNT will have to replace. Starting defensive backs Khairi Muhammad, Nick Harvey and Taylor Robinson ranked third through fifth among UNT players in tackles as seniors last season.
The easiest way for Group of Five teams like UNT to reload is through the transfer market. UNT did pick up a key piece in defensive end DaVontae McCrae but saw defensive tackle Alvin Dempsey flip to Conference USA rival Florida Atlantic at the last minute.
UNT has recruited well the past two years and has some good high school prospects in the pipeline.
Some of those players should move into the Mean Green's starting lineup next season. Cornerback DeShawn Gaddie and safety Alex Morris are among the prime candidates to move into a larger role.
The question for UNT is if those players can fill the voids left by the players the Mean Green are losing to graduation, adjust to playing under a new coordinator in what will likely be a new system and help the Mean Green improve.
The bar is set pretty low after a tough year for UNT defensively. The question of if the Mean Green can improve — and by how much — comes in at No. 3 on our list:
UNT offseason questions series: