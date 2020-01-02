A new year is upon us and the offseason is underway for the North Texas football team.
That can mean only one thing. It's time to kick off our annual offseason questions series for the Mean Green.
UNT is coming off a 4-8 season and its first campaign under head coach Seth Littrell that didn't end in a bowl appearance.
The Mean Green have plenty of issues to address, including the makeup of their coaching staff. That issue comes in at No. 1 in our annual series.
UNT has lost assistant coaches for a variety of reasons throughout Littrell's four seasons. Some have moved up to take jobs at Power Five schools, while others have left the program and landed a little farther down the food chain.
What UNT hasn't encountered under Littrell until this winter is the level of turnover it is dealing with heading into the 2020 season. Littrell parted ways with offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder after just one season and also fired defensive coordinator Troy Reffett, one of the original members of his staff.
UNT is also expected to move on from at least one and likely both of its line coaches. Marc Yellock coached UNT's defensive line last season while Chuck Langston coached the Mean Green's offensive line.
Littrell has hired Clint Bowen as his new defensive coordinator.
If this all plays out like it looks like it will, UNT will have four new assistant coaches, including two new coordinators, in 2020. That's the most dramatic turnover the Mean Green have experienced since Littrell arrived before the 2016 season.
The question now is how it will all work out.
Bowen is an experienced defensive coordinator and spent the 2011 season in that capacity at UNT before leaving for Kansas. Littrell is heavily involved in the Mean Green's offense, which lessens the importance of the offensive coordinator spot.
There are some good reasons to think UNT will be in an advantageous spot heading into next season, but the Mean Green are going to face a whole lot of change.
That certainly raises some concerns.
Littrell talks frequently about how important the relationships between coaches and players are to success. He's also talked about the importance of chemistry between members of the coaching staff.
That chemistry will have to be completely rebuilt over the next few months. Littrell and the returning members of his staff are all great guys.
It would seem like an easy task to build working relationships throughout the team.
That's not always the way it works, though.
Reeder is by all accounts a likable guy and is an accomplished coached. He enjoyed success at Oklahoma State and Eastern Washington. The partnership between Reeder and Littrell never worked out, despite both having successful backgrounds.
Littrell took over calling plays at times during the season, and Reeder was out after just one season. Special teams coordinator Tommy Perry lasted just one season as a holdover from Dan McCarney's staff before he and Littrell mutually agreed to part ways.
Perry landed at Nevada and has been highly successful there.
The point being, there are times when hires don't work out. Good coaches don't always mesh.
Littrell has hired a host of great coaches during his tenure at UNT but he doesn't have a perfect record in having his hires work out. No coach does.
There is always a little trepidation when it comes to coaching changes. UNT will undergo its biggest overhaul since Littrell arrived this offseason.
It could work out well, but there is no guarantee that will be the case. Littrell is also not working from as an advantageous of a position as he has in the past after a tough season.
The reality makes the changes UNT is making to its coaching staff and how they will work out No. 1 on our list of offseason questions for the Mean Green.