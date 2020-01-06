North Texas football coach Seth Littrell is expected to start interviewing candidates to become his next offensive coordinator this week.
The interviews for anticipated openings for an offensive and defensive line coach will follow.
While we wait, we have plenty of time to continue our offseason questions series when it comes to the Mean Green.
We kicked off our annual look at where UNT stands last week by examining the importance of the decisions Littrell will make in the next few days in terms of filling out his staff.
That's pretty important, but arguably the biggest issue UNT faces is the one staring it right in the face. The Mean Green just lost one of the best players in program history in quarterback Mason Fine and has no obvious replacement in the pipeline.
Fine was without question the most important player in UNT's rise as a program under Littrell the last four years. The Oklahoma native was the two-time Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year.
He helped put UNT in position to play in a bowl game as a freshman in 2016 and guided the Mean Green to nine-win seasons as a sophomore and junior. UNT struggled in his senior season despite a big year from Fine, who finished with 3,088 passing yards and 29 touchdowns with just nine interceptions.
The question now for UNT is how it will go about replacing one of the greatest players in program history and statistically one of the most productive quarterbacks to ever play the college game. Fine finished his career with 12,505 passing yards.
There isn't an obvious answer. UNT turned to Jason Bean, Austin Aune and other backups when Fine missed time due to injury over the last two seasons.
The results weren't pretty. The Mean Green trailed Louisiana Tech 10-3 when Fine went down with an injury last season.
The Bulldogs went on to win 52-17 with Fine looking on. The Mean Green also struggled in a 52-13 loss to Utah State without Fine at the end of the 2018 season.
The Mean Green have a few options of where to turn heading into the 2020 season. None seem all that promising.
Bean finished 22-for-35 for 176 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions last season. Aune, a former Argyle standout who spent years playing in the Yankees minor league system, went 4-for-5 for 136 yards and a touchdown.
None of UNT's other backups got off the bench last season.
One of the more intriguing options was Kade Renfro, a highly recruited prospect out of Stephenville, a noted quarterback factory. Renfro was committed to UNT for months but backed out at the last minute and signed with Ole Miss.
UNT didn't sign a quarterback during the early signing period. The Mean Green could pick one up in the late period. Even if UNT does add a quarterback, he won't be around for spring practice.
The Mean Green's best option for help at this point could be finding a graduate transfer. The Mean Green went that route with Alec Morris heading into the 2016 season.
Morris began the 2016 season as UNT's starting quarterback before the Mean Green turned to Fine after a season-opening loss to SMU. Morris came back to guide the Mean Green to a win over Southern Miss after Fine went down with a shoulder injury late in the year.
Can UNT find some help late once again.
The other factor to consider is that Graham Harrell isn't going to be around to develop UNT's next quarterback. Littrell deserves a lot of credit for Fine's growth, but Harrell was Fine's position coach.
UNT fans never appreciated Harrell. The Mean Green clearly missed him last season.
Littrell has yet to hire a new offensive coordinator or find a new quarterbacks coach after firing Bodie Reeder at the end of last season.
There are a lot of moving parts when it comes to UNT's efforts to find a new quarterback.
How that search turns out will go a long way toward determining if the Mean Green can get back on track next season.
Here's our list so far: