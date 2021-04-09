The North Texas women’s basketball team officially added two transfers on Friday as it looks to build on its best season as a member of Conference USA.
Aly Gamez, a former Irving MacArthur guard who spent the last four seasons at Fresno State, has joined the Mean Green as a graduate transfer. Jaylen Mallard, a sophomore forward from South Alabama, has also transferred in.
Both Gamez and Mallard previously announced their intentions to continue their careers at UNT on Twitter. The school announced both have been added to the roster on Friday afternoon.
Gamez, a 5-foot-6 guard, averaged 9.8 points per game in the 2020-21 campaign and was a four-year starter for Fresno State. She scored a season-high 19 points last season in a loss to San Francisco.
“We are bringing another star guard back home,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said in a statement. “Aly’s winning mentality and dedication to the game, as well as her exceptional court vision, clutch play and championship experience take us another step closer to postseason success. She has an excellent feel for the game. We are thrilled that she chose UNT to complete an outstanding collegiate career.”
Gamez was a two-time, first-team all-district selection at Irving MacArthur and was a McDonald’s All-America nominee.
“I’m super excited to be coming home to be a part of this program,” Gamez said. “I’m looking forward to new experiences with my teammates and winning a championship.”
Mallard, a 6-foot-2 forward, averaged 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore last season at South Alabama. She scored in double figures in each of her last four games.
“Jaylen’s versatility will allow her to play inside and out for us,” Mitchell said. “She fits our style of play and will assist us in getting back to the rebounding we all know and love. We are excited to strengthen our front court.”
Mallard could help bolster UNT’s front line after the Mean Green lost forwards Rochelle Lee and Charlene Shepherd to the transfer portal.
“I’m so excited to join this program,” Mallard said. “North Texas was my dream school all through my recruiting process in high school. I’m happy that I get the chance to play for coach Mitchell.”
Gamez and Mallard will join a loaded roster that will include UNT’s top three scorers from a team that set a program record for Conference USA wins in a season. The Mean Green finished 13-7 on the season and 10-4 in league play this season.
UNT landed fourth in C-USA’s overall standings last season behind its backcourt trio of Quincy Noble, N’Yah Boyd and Jazion Jackson. All three were sophomores in the 2020-21 campaign when Noble averaged 17.8 points per game on her way to being named to the All-Conference USA first team.
Boyd added 12.1 points per game while Jackson averaged 8.7.
Gamez and Mallard join a recruiting class that includes a trio of freshmen UNT added during the early signing period. UNT signed Canyon guard Chloe Callahan, South Grand Prairie guard Kendall McGruder and Red Oak forward Aniyah Johnson late last year.