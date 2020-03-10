Javion Hamlet was named the Conference USA Newcomer of the Year on Tuesday, adding to a growing list of accomplishments for North Texas’ junior point guard.
Hamlet leads UNT with an average of 14.6 points per game and helped guide the Mean Green to their first regular season conference title in 31 years.
UNT (20-11) finished 14-4 in C-USA play and earned the top seed in this week’s conference tournament. The Mean Green will take on the winner of a game between Old Dominion and Florida Atlantic at 6 p.m. at the Ford Center in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Hamlet stepped into a key role after Ryan Woolridge left UNT’s program as a graduate transfer in the offseason.
The Northwest Florida State College product quickly established himself as one of the Mean Green’s top players.
“Our staff is really comfortable with integrating players quickly, UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “We have known him for a long time and wanted him to come two years ago. There is a lot of trust and belief.”
Hamlet chose Buffalo over UNT after his freshman year at Motlow State Community College. He left Buffalo and spent last season at Northwest Florida State before landing at UNT.
Hamlet fit in right away with the Mean Green.
“We played open gym in the summer. A week into it, I could see he is the real deal,” senior guard DJ Draper said. “He can score at all three levels, which is something North Texas hasn’t had in a while.”
Hamlet has continued to settle in over the course of the season and improve his production.
He became the first UNT player to be named to the All-C-USA first team on Monday and picked up his second honor from the conference in as many days when the league announced the first of its superlative honors. He leads the C-USA in assists (5.3 per game) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.7) in league games.
C-USA will announce its players of the year and coaches of the year on Wednesday morning.
Hamlet was also named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s District VII’s All-District Team on Tuesday. He is the first UNT player to be named to a USBWA All-District since Tony Mitchell in 2011
“He has taken control of the offense and the team, really,” Draper said. “That’s not easy to do as a new guy. He has done it and done it really well.
“He’s my player of the year.”
UNT confident heading into tourney
McCasland and his players are feeling good about where they stand heading into the C-USA tournament, despite dropping their regular season finale.
UNT clinched the regular season conference title with a win over Western Kentucky on March 1 before falling at Charlotte in its final game before the conference tournament three days later.
The Mean Green had a bye on the final day of the regular season.
“That last game was a wake up call for us as coaches and as players,” McCasland said of UNT’s loss to Charlotte. “I have never been in a situation like that where we had already won the league went on the road to finish. It was new territory for us. We took a serious look at what we are doing.”
UNT has had a series of productive practices since and feels like it is in position to return to the form that helped the Mean Green win the C-USA title.
“I feel really good about the way we are playing,” UNT guard James Reese said. “We have had good practices leading up to it. We are confident.”
The Mean Green will have been off for seven days by the time they play in the C-USA quarterfinals.
That break could play in the Mean Green’s favor.
“Any time you get a break like this it is good for you mentally as well as physically,” McCasland said. “We played as many games as anyone in our pod after our last game and finished on the road. It was good for us to take a break.”
Wise recovering from knee surgery
Redshirt freshman guard Larry Wise has undergone successful knee surgery, McCasland confirmed following practice on Tuesday.
Wise was injured in practice during the Mean Green’s trip to Charlotte for its regular season finale against the 49ers. He scored 18 points while playing in 14 games this season.
Softball UNT to host WKU in key C-USA series
UNT will host Western Kentucky in a three-game series pitting the top two teams in Conference USA this weekend.
The series will start with a 6 p.m. game on Friday and will continue with a 2 p.m. game on Saturday. The final game of the series will be played at noon on Sunday.
WKU was the only team in C-USA to sweep its opening series in conference play. The Hilltoppers (20-4) are 3-0 after winning all three of their games against Middle Tennessee last week.
UNT (19-5) won two out of three games at UTSA to open league play.
Tennis UNT to see old friend in Hawaii
UNT was set to see a familiar face during a trip to Hawaii over the course of spring break.
The Mean Green’s first match was scheduled for Tuesday against Liberty. The Flames are coached by Jeff Maren, who was UNT’s associate head coach from 2006-12.
Maren helped lead the Mean Green to a pair of Sun Belt Conference titles. He took over at Liberty in 2012.
UNT will face Hawaii on Thursday.
The Mean Green are 7-6 on the season and have not played since falling to Memphis 4-3 on Feb. 29. UNT has lost four straight matches, three of which have come by 4-3 scores.
Track and field UNT to open outdoor season at UTA
UNT will open the outdoor season on Thursday at UT-Arlington.
The Mean Green finished seventh in the women’s team standings and eighth in the men’s standings in the C-USA indoor championship in their last meet in late February.