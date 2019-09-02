North Texas was right where it wanted to be in the second half of its game against Texas Tech on Sunday night.
The Mean Green were locked in a scoreless game and had a few chances to score.
A goal by Macy Schultz swung the momentum the Red Raiders’ way in a 4-0 Texas Tech win and left the Mean Green looking to regroup before another big opportunity comes its way.
UNT (3-1) will face No. 20 Memphis on the road Friday.
“We played a really strong first half, but the way the refs decided to call the game in the second half was totally different,” UNT coach John Hedlund said. “I told the girls in the locker room at halftime that the game was being called well. They were clearly offsides on their first goal. We didn’t get any calls after that.”
UNT has 15 new players this season and is still adjusting to playing together and meeting the challenges when they’re in a hostile environment on the road.
“We have a young team,” Hedlund said. “When the calls started to go against us, it was too much to handle.
“It went from a tight game from 1-0 to 4-0 really quickly.”
The experience is one UNT hopes to grow from heading into its game against Memphis. The Mean Green’s game against Texas Tech was their first true test since their preseason exhibition matches.
UNT beat Northwestern State, Texas Southern and Houston Baptist by a combined score of 14-1 to move to 3-0. The Mean Green had an 82-2 edge in shots in its first three games.
Texas Tech finished with a 24-3 edge in shots in their win over the Mean Green.
“There are some things we need to work on,” Hedlund said. “We have a few more opportunities to knock off a top team off. Memphis is ranked and we also have Alabama, which is playing really well coming up. We are playing these games to get ready for conference.”
Volleyball
UNT aims to build on solid tourney
UNT will head to California for a tournament at Cal Poly this week off of a solid outing in the North Texas Invite, its season-opening tournament.
UNT won its last two matches in the event, including a 3-1 win over Tulsa on Saturday.
Junior setter {span}Kaleigh Skopal{/span} was named the tournament’s MVP. UNT entered the season searching for a new player to run its offense and saw some positive signs from the junior.
Skopal posted 113 assists in the tournament, including 49 in UNT’s win over Tulsa.
Outside hitter Valerie Valerian and middle blocker Sarah Haeussler were also named to the all-tournament team.
“It’s important we use this and build on it,” Valerian said after the match.
UNT will face No. 23 Cal Poly on Thursday before taking on San Jose State and Wichita State on Friday and Saturday, respectively.