The North Texas men’s basketball team took all the drama out of its regular season finale just a few days ago
That doesn’t mean the Mean Green won’t be highly motivated when they face Charlotte on the road on Wednesday night. UNT wrapped up the Conference USA regular season title and the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament with a win over Western Kentucky on Sunday.
The Mean Green are playing for nothing more than maintaining momentum heading into their game against the 49ers.
That’s plenty for UNT (20-10, 14-3 C-USA).
“It’s definitely important to finish it off the right way,” UNT guard James Reese said of the regular season. “If everything goes according to plan in the conference tournament, this game could help our seeding. We are taking it very seriously.”
UNT will likely have to win the C-USA tournament to secure a spot in the NCAA tournament but is guaranteed a spot in the NIT if it doesn’t. Conference champions are provided a spot in the NIT if they don’t make the national championship tournament.
The Mean Green’s schedule in the late stages of the regular season have helped prepare them for what they will face in the postseason, whether it’s in the NCAA tournament or the NIT.
C-USA used its bonus play format for the second straight season. UNT landed in the top pod of five teams and will finish up a round-robin with the other teams in its group when it faces Charlotte (15-12, 9-7).
UNT is 2-1 so far with wins over Florida International and WKU and a loss to Louisiana Tech. The Mean Green played games that went down to the wire against Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky and are expecting another challenge from Charlotte.
“Charlotte is as good of a team as there is in our league,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “They are deliberate, disciplined, tough and have fantastic players. This will be as big of a challenge as we have all year long.”
Junior guard Jordan Shepherd is averaging a team-high 13.9 points per game and is one of three Charlotte players averaging in double figures. Shepherd hit the game-winning layup to give the 49ers a win over Western Kentucky in their opening game in bonus play late last month.
“They’re a great team and are going to be at home,” UNT guard Javion Hamlet said. “They have things to prove and so do we. We are going to be ready.”
McCasland credits UNT’s steady improvement throughout the season for helping the Mean Green get to where they are now heading into their regular season finale. UNT won’t break from that approach heading into their final game before the conference tournament.
“We’re going to compete at a high level and get better in practice,” Hamlet said. “We’re still motivated and want to get better each and every day.”
Hamlet has helped UNT reach that goal and has formed a one-two scoring punch with Umoja Gibson that has helped spark the Mean Green. Gibson is averaging 14.8 points per game, while Hamlet is adding 14.5.
UNT will look to that duo to help it build on its roll after capturing the C-USA regular season title.
“We haven’t accomplished everything we want to,” McCasland said. “There is such excitement and joy that we were able to win conference, but we have to get better. Motivation won’t be a problem.”
Women’s basketball: UNT aims to build on late surge at MTSU
UNT coach Jalie Mitchell believed her team would find its footing at some point despite all the challenges the Mean Green have faced in her fifth season.
She’s hoping UNT’s recent run of success is a sign that time has finally come. The Mean Green (11-17) have won their last two games to move to 5-11 in C-USA play and secure a spot in the conference tournament.
The Mean Green will take on traditional C-USA power Middle Tennessee on Thursday in Murfreesboro. UNT heads into that game off wins over UTSA and Marshall.
“I’m feeling very confident and excited about our last couple of games and how we have performed as a team,” Mitchell said. “Our goal was to go 2-0 at home and 2-0 on the road. We have to finish that up this week with two tough ones.”
Facing the Lady Raiders is always a tough proposition for UNT, which has lost 17 straight against its longtime rival.
The Mean Green feel better about their prospects of breaking through after a solid all-around outing in their win over the Thundering Herd. N’Yah Boyd scored 24 points and hit five 3s for the Mean Green, who have battle injuries and inexperience all season.
Senior post Anisha George is averaging 14.0 points to lead UNT, while sophomore guard Anastasia Hayes is posting 18.3 points per game to pace the Lady Raiders.
Softball: UNT on a roll entering C-USA play
UNT will enter C-USA play on the verge or cracking the national top 25 poll.
The Mean Green received 47 points in the USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll this week after picking up a huge win over Oklahoma last week in Norman.
Hope Trautwein each threw two scoreless innings in relief and the Mean Green knocked off the fifth-ranked Sooners 4-3.
Trautwein’s outing against Oklahoma helped her earn Pitcher of the Week honors from C-USA for the second consecutive week. The junior posted a 3-0 record last week and leads the league with 101 strikeouts.
The Mean Green (16-4) will open C-USA play with a three-game series at UTSA from Friday through Sunday.
UNT and Louisiana Tech tied for the C-USA title last season. The Mean Green and Western Kentucky are both 16-4 and are tied for the best overall record heading into C-USA play.
Tennis: UNT aiming to snap skid in Hawaii
UNT will have a week off to prepare for a trip to Hawaii beginning March 10 following a loss to Memphis over the weekend.
The Mean Green fell to the Tigers 4-3, the latest in a series of close losses during a four-match slide. UNT’s loss to Memphis was one of three during the Mean Green’s recent skid that came by a 4-3 score.
UNT will face Liberty in Hawaii on March 10 before taking on Hawaii on March 12.
Swimming and diving: Four UNT athletes receive All-C-USA honors
UNT swimmers Leigh Faires McGee, Bryanna Vasquez, Alvena Walpole and London Farris all earned third team All-C-USA honors for their performance in the conference’s championship meet last week.
The quartet made up UNT’s 800-yard freestyle relay team that finished third in a time of 7:24.03.
The Mean Green finished fifth in the six-team meet.