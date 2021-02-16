North Texas will have to wait just a little bit longer for one of the more highly anticipated series of the Conference USA season.
UNT was supposed to face Western Kentucky in a two-game series beginning on Friday night and concluding with a Saturday afternoon game. Inclement weather forced the schools to push back their series by a day.
The teams will now face off at 4 p.m. on Saturday before the series concludes with a 1 p.m. game on Sunday.
Both teams head into the series on a roll. UNT has won three straight after sweeping Southern Miss last week, while Western Kentucky is riding a six-game winning streak.
WKU is 15-4 on the season, while UNT is 12-6. Both are 8-2 in league play.
The series will go a long way toward determining who wins the C-USA title for the second straight year. UNT beat WKU 78-72 in overtime last season to clinch the conference title.
Several of the top players in the league will be on the floor when UNT and WKU face off.
Mean Green point guard Javion Hamlet was named the Player of the Year in C-USA last season and is averaging 12.9 points and 4.4 assists per game this year. WKU center Charles Bassey leads C-USA with an average 12.2 rebounds per game in addition to ranking sixth league with an average of 17.8 points.
Women’s basketball
UNT aiming for rare win at WKU
UNT broke through for its first win at Western Kentucky in its last trip to Bowling Green, back in the 2018-19 season.
The Mean Green will look for a repeat this week when they play the Hilltoppers in a two-game series that was pushed back by a day due to weather. The teams will face off at 4 p.m. on Saturday before the series wraps up with another 5 p.m. game on Sunday.
UNT is 1-10 all-time against the Hilltoppers on their home court after posting a 76-67 win in Bowling Green two years ago.
The Mean Green (11-4) are on a roll heading into the series after sweeping Southern Miss last week to move to 8-2 in C-USA play. UNT’s eight wins in league play matches its top total since joining the league ahead of the 2013-14 season.
The Mean Green finished 8-10 back in 2016-17.
UNT will look to set a new high-water mark for C-USA wins in a season and bolster its chances of staying in the race for the league’s West Division title when it takes on the Hilltoppers. WKU (6-12) is 5-7 in conference play.
Softball
Trautwein named C-USA Pitcher of Week
Hope Trautwein was named the Conference USA Pitcher of the Week on Monday for her performance during the opening weekend of UNT’s season.
Trautwein became just the third player in Division I history to strike out 21 batters in a seven-inning game during UNT’s 6-2 win over Southeastern Louisiana over the weekend. The total matched her career high set in an eight-inning game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the 2020 season.
Trautwein’s 21 strikeouts is also a C-USA record for a single game.
The win gave Trautwein 49 for her career, giving her sole possession of second place in program history. Ashley Kirk won 60 games from 2011-14.
UNT game at Texas postponed
UNT’s game at Texas that was scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The Mean Green are 1-1 on the season after they were able to play just two games in their season-opening tournament in Louisiana. UNT returned home from the tournament early so they would arrive back in Denton ahead of the snowstorm that hit the area over the weekend.
Soccer
UNT still waiting on season-opener
UNT could get another crack at opening its season on Friday when the Mean Green are scheduled to travel to Grambling.
The teams are slated to face off at 3 p.m.
UNT has been waiting months for a season that has never gotten off the ground. C-USA pushed its season back from the fall to the spring due to coronavirus concerns.
The Mean Green’s season-opener against SMU that was to be played last week was pushed back from Sunday and eventually canceled due to coronavirus concerns at SMU. UNT’s home opener against Midwestern State that was slated for Friday was called off due to inclement weather.
Tennis
UNT’s match with SFA canceled
UNT’s match on Wednesday at Stephen F. Austin has been canceled.
The Mean Green are 1-3 on the season as they tackle a tough schedule. UNT has lost to three Big 12 teams — Texas, TCU and Baylor.
UNT’s lone win thus far came at home against Sam Houston. The Mean Green are next scheduled to travel to Texas State on Saturday.
Volleyball
Skopal named C-USA setter of the week
Senior Kaliegh Skopal was named C-USA’s Setter of the Week on Tuesday after leading UNT to a 2-1 mark last week that included wins over UTA and UTSA.
Skopal averaged 11.2 assists per set over the course of the three matches and posted a season-high 49 in the Mean Green’s loss to UTSA. She added 17 digs in UNT’s win over UTSA and averaged 12.3 digs per match.
UNT slated to host Texas State
UNT will host Texas State on Thursday in the first of back-to-back matches over the next two weeks against teams that are either nationally ranked or receiving votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
Texas State finished 25-2 last season and won its first game this spring 3-1 over UTSA, a member of C-USA. UNT will then turn around and face No. 5 Baylor on Feb. 25.
The Mean Green (3-5) split a pair of matches last week against UTSA in San Antonio and is 1-3 in C-USA play.