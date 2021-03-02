The North Texas women’s basketball team was awfully close to making a two-game series against Rice this week a whole lot more interesting.
UNT needed one last defensive stand to complete a sweep of Marshall and remain within a game of the Owls.
The Mean Green couldn’t quite get it done in a 56-55 loss to the Thundering Herd. That loss dropped UNT (12-5, 9-3) two games back of Rice (15-2, 11-1) entering their final series of the season.
The Mean Green will host the Owls at 7 p.m. on Thursday before the series wraps up with a 4 p.m. game in Houston on Saturday.
UNT would have to sweep Rice to move into a tie with the Owls atop Conference USA’s West Division. Anything less will drop the Mean Green all the way to third place.
UTEP (16-7) is 13-5 on the season and has already completed its regular season schedule.
C-USA’s standings this season are based on winning percentage due to the varying number of games teams have played in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
UTEP has a .722 winning percentage. Splitting with Rice would leave the Mean Green at 10-4 and with a .714 winning percentage.
“I feel good about where we are at,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “That was a situation we could have controlled but didn’t finish the deal. I still believe in our team and what we accomplished so far.”
A win over Rice would add to UNT’s resume. The Owls have lost just three C-USA games in the last two seasons combined.
Nancy Mulkey, Rice’s 6-foot-9 senior center, is averaging 16.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The Owls are also shooting a league-best 40.2% from 3-point range.
UNT guard Quincy Noble is averaging 18 points per game to lead the Mean Green.
“They have five people you have to worry about on the floor at all times,” Mitchell said. “Our defense will have to be solid and we will have to execute very well.”
Men’s basketball UNT facing key series against UAB
UNT is well aware of what is on the line in its series against UAB this week.
The Mean Green (13-7) are 9-3 in C-USA play and tied with Louisiana Tech (19-6, 12-4) in the league’s West Division entering the two-game set. UNT will host the Blazers at 7 p.m. on Friday before the series wraps up with a 4 p.m. game on Saturday.
Both UNT and Louisiana Tech have a .750 winning percentage. UAB (19-6, 11-5) is just back of both with a .688 winning percentage.
“We’re approaching it like we need to win,” UNT forward Zachary Simmons said. “We’re taking it one game at a time and are trying to get that first one.”
UNT will enter the series off a 73-72 loss to Marshall that coach Grant McCasland described as a wake-up call.
The Mean Green rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit and had a shot to win the game and sweep the two-game series in the closing seconds. Javion Hamlet’s shot bounced away.
“We got a good awakening Saturday with what our approach has to be,” McCasland said. “I like our confidence, but you can’t skip steps. It felt like we felt like we were going to find a way to win. We got down 14 and then had a better sense of urgency.”
UNT is hoping to return to the form that helped it move toward the top of the league. That approach is based largely on its prowess defensively.
“The types of games where you’re talking about championships, a lot of people think it’s how many shots you made,” UNT guard JJ Murray said. “Going through the film with our coaches just reminded everybody that the difference between the Friday and Saturday games was defense.”
Soccer UNT to host Oklahoma
UNT will have three shots at picking up a headline-grabbing win over a Big 12 opponent on its home field this season.
This first of those opportunities will come at 7 p.m. on Thursday when UNT faces Oklahoma at the UNT Soccer and Track & Field Stadium.
The Mean Green knocked off Texas State 1-0 last week to move to 2-0 on the season. The Sooners have yet to play this spring but went 0-8-1 against Big 12 opponents in the fall.
Softball UNT to play in Boerner Invitational
UNT will look to build on a five-game winning streak beginning Thursday when the Mean Green will play in the Boerner Invitational in Arlington.
The Mean Green (8-3) won all four of their games in the North Texas Invitational over the weekend. UNT beat Stephen F. Austin and Incarnate Word twice each.
UNT pitcher Hope Trautwein picked up her 500th career strikeout over the weekend, when she became just the second player in program history to reach the mark.
Ashley Kirk also struck out 500 batters in her career that spanned from 2011-14.
UNT will face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in its first game at this week’s tournament at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Tennis UNT to host matches this week
UNT has added a match against SMU to its schedule. The teams will face off at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at SMU.
The Mean Green (2-4) lost their last match at Houston. UNT won the doubles point but won just one singles match when Maria Ponomareva took down Laura Slisane 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
Volleyball UNT to get shot at Sooners at home
The UNT volleyball team will host Oklahoma at 5 p.m. on Thursday to kick off a series of challenging matches.
The Mean Green will then head to Rice for a two-match series beginning Sunday before facing Baylor next week. UNT is 5-7 after splitting a pair of five-set matches last week against UTEP.
Oklahoma is just 3-11 but 12 of those matches came in Big 12 play. Rice is 9-3 on the season and 8-0 in C-USA play.