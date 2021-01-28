The North Texas men's basketball team's game at Rice on Thursday night was postponed just off just hours before tipoff.
UNT announced Thursday afternoon that the game has been pushed back to 2 p.m. on Friday. The teams will play at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Denton to complete a two-game series.
Saturday's game was originally scheduled to be played at 4 p.m.
Thursday's game was postponed due to coronavirus concerns within Rice's program, a source said.
Rice had previously announced that Thursday's game would be closed to the public. The school has temporarily shut down its women's basketball program and announced Monday that it has postponed a two-game series against UNT.
Rice made those decisions due to coronavirus concerns.
UNT coach Grant McCasland was cautiously optimistic on Tuesday that the schools would get their games in.
"If there is anything we've learned, it is that you have to be ready," McCasland said. "We are preparing to play and are excited to get a conference game in."
UNT's series at Old Dominion last week was postponed after ODU shut down its program after a series of infections within the program. UNT also had its series at home against UAB postponed earlier this season due to a series of infections and subsequent contact tracing issues at UAB.
The Mean Green have not played since knocking off UTEP to complete a two-game series sweep on Jan. 16.
UNT (7-5) is 3-1 in C-USA play and is in second place in the league's West Division behind UAB (12-2). The Blazers are 5-1 in league play.