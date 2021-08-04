North Texas will face Tulsa in the Compete 4 Cause Classic, a multi-team event at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.
The event is set for Dec. 21 and will also include a game between Southern Cal and Oklahoma State. The matchups were announced on Wednesday.
The event fills another spot on UNT’s schedule as it looks to build on a breakout season that saw the Mean Green win a game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament for the first time.
UNT and Tulsa were longtime rivals in the Missouri Valley Conference and have played 52 times in their history. The Golden Hurricane beat UNT 94-63 in the teams’ last meeting in the 2013-14 season.
Game time and other event information will be released at a later date.
The Compete 4 Cause Classic is the third nonconference event UNT has added to its schedule that is quickly filling up.
UNT will face Kansas in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational on Thanksgiving at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida. The Mean Green will play three games in the eight-team event that also includes Alabama and Dayton.
UNT is set to face UMass in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Classic on Dec. 11 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. The event is a one-day tripleheader that will also feature games between Mississippi State and Colorado State, as well as Stephen F. Austin and Liberty.
UNT finished 18-10 last season when it won the Conference USA tournament before going on to knock off Purdue in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
