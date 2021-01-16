Grant McCasland knew North Texas was in for a battle on Saturday long before the Mean Green took the court for a game against UTEP.
UNT’s coach could tell when he ran into Rodney Terry, UTEP’s coach who also happens to be an old friend, in the Super Pit tunnel on his way to a pregame interview.
Terry was an assistant coach at Baylor when McCasland played for the Bears in the late 1990s and fell to 0-3 against McCasland in a 30-point blowout on Friday.
“I saw coach Terry in the tunnel before warmups,” McCasland said. “He had a look in his eye that I am familiar with. He is a great coach. They showed a ton of fight.”
That fight forced UNT to battle through a close game before it pulled away for a 74-65 win.
The game was locked in a 59-59 tie before the Mean Green closed on a 15-6 run and completed the sweep in its second series in Conference USA play.
UNT (7-5) improved to 3-1 in league play and moved into a tie for first place in C-USA’s West Division with UAB. The Blazers were the last team in the league without a conference loss before falling at Charlotte on Saturday.
Teams across C-USA have struggled to sweep two-game weekend series the league set up this year to reduce travel during the coronavirus pandemic.
The way UNT was forced to fight tooth and nail to win a second straight game against UTEP (6-6, 2-4) illustrated just how hard winning back-to-back games against a team can be. The Mean Green hammered the Miners 66-33 on Friday.
“They are a good team with very good players that is well coached,” UNT forward Zachary Simmons said. “You lose like that on the first game of a back-to-back, they’re going to come out swinging.”
UNT survived after making a series of key plays down the stretch after UTEP forward Bryson Williams hit a jumper to tie the game at 59-59 with 3:24 left.
UNT point guard Javion Hamlet answered by converting a three-point play and Simmons added two free throws to give the Mean Green a five-point lead.
UTEP pulled back within three points at 64-61 on a pair of Williams free throws with 2:07 left.
UNT forward Thomas Bell scored on a stick-back after Hamlet missed a layup and the Mean Green closed the game out at the free-throw line.
“We had battles in nonconference that prepared us for these games,” Simmons said. “We have experience in that situation. We got stops. If we do that, the offensive end will come.”
UNT had plenty of players chip in on a night five Mean Green players finished in double figures. Simmons and Hamlet each scored 13 points. Guards JJ Murray and Rubin Jones chipped in 11 each, while fellow guard James Reese added 10 points.
“It shows how together we are as a group,” Murray said of UNT’s balanced attack. “We support each other. Whoever’s night it is, we roll with it.”
Williams led UTEP with 17 points, while Christian Agnew and Souley Boum added 15 and 14, respectively.
UNT got off to a slow start and trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, which ended with UTEP holding a 31-30 lead.
The Miners hit four 3s in the first half. Agnew hit all three of his attempts, including one that put UTEP up 29-21.
UNT responded with a 9-2 run to close the half. Rubin Jones capped the run with a 3 that pulled the Mean Green within one at halftime.
UNT was locked in a close battle the rest of the way and pulled away late in a game that marked a dramatic departure from the opening game of the series.
“It speaks to our senior leadership,” Murray said of the way UNT was able to close out the game. “We have been through a lot of those games.”
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}North Texas 74, UTEP 65{/h3}
UTEP (6-6, 2-4) – Verhoeven 1-4 0-1 2, Williams 7-16 3-4 17, Boum 2-11 8-10 14, Kennedy 3-7 0-0 8, Bieniemy 1-7 0-0 3, Agnew 5-8 2-2 15, Sjolund 2-3 1-2 6. Totals 21-56 14-19.
NORTH TEXAS (7-5, 3-1) – Bell 4-8 0-0 9, Simmons 5-7 3-4 13, Reese 4-8 0-2 10, McBride 0-2 0-0 0, Hamlet 3-9 7-7 13, Murray 3-4 4-5 11, Ousman 0-1 0-0, Jones 3-4 2-2 11, Lewis 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 25-47 16-20 74.
Halftime – UTEP 31, UNT 30 Three-point goals – UTEP 9-24 (Williams 0-2, Boum 2-7, Kennedy 2-4, Bieniemy 1-4, Agnew 3-5, Sjolund 1-2) UNT 8-16 (Bell 1-4, Reese 2-5, McBride 0-1, Hamlet 0-1, Murray 1-1, Jones 3-3, Lewis 1-1) Fouled out – Boum Rebounds – UTEP 32 (Verhoeven 8), UNT 30 (Reese 7) Assists – UTEP 11 (two tied, 3) UNT 13 (Hamlet 5) Total fouls – UTEP 16, UNT 13. A – 1,416.