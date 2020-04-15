North Texas made the addition of three recruits official on Wednesday, the opening day of the late signing period in college basketball.
Mykell Robinson, a 6-6 small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas; Abou Ousmane, a 6-9 center from Scotland Campus, a prep school in Scotland, Pennsylvania; and Mardrez McBride, a point guard from Salkehatchie, a junior college in South Carolina, formed UNT's late signing class.
All three players announced their intentions to sign with UNT in the last week.
Ousmane averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds per game last season. McBride is ranked No. 52 on JUCORecruiting.com's list of the top recruits in the class of 2020 after he averaged 14.4 points and 5.1 assists per game as a sophomore.
Robinson helped lead Sunrise to a 22-3 finish while competing against an elite slate of prep school teams.
The trio joins Houston Yates guard Rubin Jones in UNT's class. Jones signed with the Mean Green during the early signing period.
Rivals.com ranks UNT's class No. 1 in Conference USA, No. 5 in Texas and No. 53 in the nation.
The Mean Green finished 20-11 and won the regular season Conference USA title last season. UNT's was the No. 1 seed in the C-USA tournament that was canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus.
