North Texas made the addition of Jim Gush as its new linebackers coach official on Thursday.
Gush spent the 2019 season as the defensive coordinator at McNeese State. The longtime college assistant coach spent 18 seasons working with new UNT defensive coordinator Phil Bennett at multiple stops, including Baylor, Kansas State, Iowa State and SMU.
Bennett said shortly after he was hired by UNT that he would bring Gush with him.
“I am very happy to add a coach the caliber of Coach Gush to our staff,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said in a statement. “He has a wealth of experience that he can bring to our program. He’s been very successful and his understanding and familiarity with Coach Bennett is a major asset as we look to take substantial steps forward defensively.”
McNeese State allowed 25.9 points per game in 2019 under Gush, who was SMU’s defensive coordinator from 2002-07.
The addition of Gush is UNT’s next step in a complete overhaul of a defense that struggled last season. The Mean Green allowed 42.8 points per game in the 2020 campaign under coordinator Clint Bowen.
Bowen spent just one season at UNT before Littrell announced that the two had agreed to part ways.
Bennett is bringing in a completely new defensive staff. All four of UNT’s assistant coaches on that side of the ball have left the program.
Gush has coached several standout linebackers in his career, including Mark Simoneau. The former Kansas State standout was the runner-up for the Butkus Award in 1999, when he was also a consensus All-American.
“Excited to begin working toward a Conference USA title at The University of N. Texas,” Gush said on Twitter.
UNT is expected to return all three of its starting linebackers from last season, including Tyreke Davis. The former Ryan standout was a senior in 2020 and said late in the year that he plans to take advantage of the NCAA’s decision to allow seniors to return for an additional season due to the the coronavirus pandemic.
KD Davis and Larry Nixon III are also set to return.
KD Davis led UNT with 75 tackles, while Nixon added 53. Tyreke Davis posted 34 tackles while playing in just six games due to injuries and medical concerns.
UNT still has openings for a secondary coach and a defensive line coach. Littrell is expected to announce that former Magnolia West coach and Houston quarterback Blake Joseph has joined the staff as the Mean Green’s quarterbacks coach in the next few days.