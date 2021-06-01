UNT fans art
North Texas fans cheer during the Mean Green’s win over Houston Baptist at Apogee Stadium last season. Conference USA released its television schedule that will have the Mean Green play three games on national television in 2021 on Tuesday.

 Al Key/DRC file photo

North Texas will have three games broadcast on national television as part of Conference USA’s package for the 2021 football season.

The league released its full slate of TV games on Tuesday.

UNT’s home game against defending C-USA champion UAB on Sept. 18 will be shown on Stadium. The Mean Green’s game at Louisiana Tech on Sept. 25 was also included on Stadium’s slate of national television games.

CBS Sports Network previously announced that it had picked up UNT’s home game against Marshall that be will played at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.

The television information for UNT’s game at Missouri on Oct. 9 has yet to be released. The remainder of UNT’s games will be shown on ESPN3 or ESPN+.

The Mean Green are coming off a 4-6 season that culminated with a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

UNT is aiming to break through for its first winning season since 2018 this fall and has several of its top players returning, including Dion Novil. The senior defensive tackle was a first-team All-C-USA selection last fall.

The Mean Green will open the season with a 6:30 p.m. game against Northwestern State on Sept. 4 at Apogee Stadium that will be broadcast on either ESPN3 or ESPN+.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

UNT football TV schedule

Date Opponent TV Time
Sept. 4 Northwestern State ESPN3/+ 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 at SMU ESPN+ 6 p.m.
Sept. 18 UAB* Stadium 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Louisiana Tech* Stadium 6 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Missouri TBA TBA
Oct. 15 Marshall* CBSSN 6 p.m.
Oct. 23 Liberty ESPN3/+ 3 p.m.
Oct. 30 at Rice* ESPN3/+ 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 at Southern Miss* ESPN3/+ 2 p.m.
Nov. 13 UTEP* ESPN3/+ 3 p.m.
Nov. 20 at Florida International* ESPN3/+ 6 p.m.
Nov. 27 UTSA* ESPN3/+ 1 p.m.

