North Texas will have three games broadcast on national television as part of Conference USA’s package for the 2021 football season.
The league released its full slate of TV games on Tuesday.
UNT’s home game against defending C-USA champion UAB on Sept. 18 will be shown on Stadium. The Mean Green’s game at Louisiana Tech on Sept. 25 was also included on Stadium’s slate of national television games.
CBS Sports Network previously announced that it had picked up UNT’s home game against Marshall that be will played at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.
The television information for UNT’s game at Missouri on Oct. 9 has yet to be released. The remainder of UNT’s games will be shown on ESPN3 or ESPN+.
The Mean Green are coming off a 4-6 season that culminated with a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
UNT is aiming to break through for its first winning season since 2018 this fall and has several of its top players returning, including Dion Novil. The senior defensive tackle was a first-team All-C-USA selection last fall.
The Mean Green will open the season with a 6:30 p.m. game against Northwestern State on Sept. 4 at Apogee Stadium that will be broadcast on either ESPN3 or ESPN+.