North Texas continued to load up on players from Nevada late Saturday night when Fatafehi Vailea announced his commitment to the Mean Green.
Vailea, a defensive tackle from Desert Pines, announced his decision on Twitter.
100% Committed💚🖤🦅 #Paramount21 @SethLittrell @CoachClintBowen @LukeWaleriusUNT @ST_Haunga @DHill39 @ticorod39 pic.twitter.com/Biww61n4KH— Fatafehi Vailea (@vailea52) July 26, 2020
Vailea thanked Jesus, his family, friends and coaches before announcing his decision.
"With that being said I AM COMMITTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS!!!"
UNT landed its first commitment from Nevada in recent memory in February, when Vailea's Desert Pines teammate Jonathan Pickett, a defensive end, elected to continue his career with the Mean Green.
The Mean Green continued their run on Nevada players when Ikaika Ragsdale, a running back from Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, joined UNT as a late 2020 signee early Saturday.
Vailea is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. The site has him rated No. 95 among defensive tackle prospects in the Class of 2021.
San Diego State, Idaho and Charlotte, one of UNT's rivals in Conference USA, also offered Vailea a scholarship. He is the fourth defensive lineman to commit to the Mean Green in the Class of 2021.
UNT is in the process of revamping its defense under new coordinator Clint Bowen, who also served as the Mean Green's defensive coordinator in 2011. Bowen employed a four-man front in his first stint with the Mean Green.
Vailea could be a key piece of that rebuilding process and at 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds is well equipped to play on the interior of UNT's defensive line.
UNT previously picked up commitments defensive tackles Kevin Greene of Del City, Oklahoma, and Trent Ward of Klein Collins as well as defensive end Chris Wright of Aledo.