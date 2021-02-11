Tyrae Thornton knew something wasn’t right late last summer.
The Houston native was sick and thought he might have COVID-19, putting the status of his junior season at Rice in doubt.
Thornton found out later that he had mononucleosis and opted to sit out the season. That choice was the first step in a journey that led to the 6-foot cornerback landing at North Texas as a graduate transfer.
Thornton announced his decision to transfer to UNT on his Twitter account Thursday. He will graduate from Rice in May and enroll at UNT over the summer.
First and foremost I couldn’t do anything without my God above. I’d like to thank all the coaches that have reached out to me since I’ve entered the transfer portal. Saying that I am blessed to have received an offer and I will be committing to North Texas. Let’s go! #MeanGreen pic.twitter.com/fhzRyRaHL2— Tyrae Thornton (@TyraeThornton) February 11, 2021
“I outgrew Rice and was looking for a different opportunity,” Thornton said shortly after making his announcement.
He found that opportunity at UNT.
“The North Texas coaches asked me what I would say are my best traits are,” Thornton said. “I’m an aggressive corner. My best trait is my press coverage. They want me to play on the boundary, have me blitz and make plays.”
Thornton made plenty of plays for Rice during his three seasons at the school. He started 11 games in 2019, when he finished with 41 tackles and defended seven passes.
Thornton attracted the attention of several schools once he entered the transfer portal. He chose UNT over Abilene Christian. UNT was one of several Conference USA schools that showed interest in Thornton, including Old Dominion, Western Kentucky and UTEP. UNT was the only one of those schools that offered Thornton a scholarship.
The former Cy Ridge standout will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at UNT.
Thornton said officials from UNT and Rice, as well as the C-USA office, had to approve his transfer from one conference school to another. He appreciated the effort UNT officials made to ensure he could continue his career with the Mean Green.
“North Texas was really serious about me coming there,” Thornton said.
In Thornton, UNT landed a player who has proven he can play at the C-USA level. He could help fill the void after UNT lost a few defensive backs to the transfer portal after last season, including starting safeties Cam Johnson and Makyle Sanders.
UNT entered the offseason looking to rebuild a defense that allowed 42.8 points per game last season.
UNT coach Seth Littrell has brought on an entirely new defensive staff under the direction of Phil Bennett, who has taken over the Mean Green’s defense.
The Mean Green previously brought in former Kansas State cornerback Logan Wilson, who spent time at Louisiana Monroe before landing at UNT.
Thornton was an All-District 17-6A selection in his senior season at Cy Ridge in Houston in 2016. He was offered a scholarship by Louisiana-Lafayette before electing to sign with Rice.
UNT began recruiting Thornton in the last few weeks as Littrell was bringing in a new defensive staff. Linebackers coach Jim Gush played a key role in landing Thornton.
“I started talking to coach Gush while he was in the process of coming to North Texas,” Thornton said. “Once he got there the ball started rolling.”
Thornton will be in an unusual spot next season when UNT faces Rice on Oct. 30 in Houston. He started against the Mean Green in 2019 and finished with three tackles in a 20-14 win that knocked UNT out of bowl contention.
“It’s going to be exciting playing Rice with my old coaches and teammates,” Thornton said. “The North Texas coaches said they needed corners after they had some transfer. That was a weak spot for them last season. It feels good that they have that confidence in me.”
