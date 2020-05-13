North Texas is adding another quarterback to its roster.
Amani Gilmore, a Louisiana native who just completed his freshman season at Kentucky, is headed to UNT.
Gilmore announced his decision on his Twitter account on Wednesday night:
Let’s Get it!!! #MeanGreen💚 pic.twitter.com/5DOgFnwj6v— Amani Gilmore (@iam_maniiii) May 14, 2020
UNT has yet to officially announced that Gilmore is set to join the team, but head coach Seth Littrell took to Twitter late Wednesday night to acknowledge the addition of his newest player.
"Fired up about adding a BALLER, LEADER, and COMPETITOR TO THE @MeanGreenFB family!" Littrell wrote.
Gilmore entered the NCAA transfer portal after his lone season at Kentucky. He saw action in just one game last season.
The former Amite, Louisiana, standout chose to sign with Kentucky over Tennessee after leading his high school team to the Class 2A state championship.
Gilmore will have to sit out the upcoming season at UNT as a transfer if the NCAA does not adopt a rule change that would allow players the opportunity to transfer one time without sitting out.
Gilmore is set to join UNT at a time the program is undergoing a significant transformation following the departure of standout quarterback Mason Fine. The two-time Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year graduated after last season.
Austin Aune, a former Argyle standout who spent six years playing in the New York Yankees' farm system, and Jason Bean are expected to be the leading contenders to take over for Fine next season.
Littrell expressed confidence in his team's situation at quarterback this spring following the shutdown in college athletics due to the spread of the coronavirus but left open the possibility of adding a player to the mix.
"I have always said I will never turn down a good quarterback, period," Littrell said. "I do feel confident with the guys we have. If there are guys out there late who we stumble on, who knows?"
UNT has already added a quarterback to its 2021 recruiting class in Bryce Drummond of Pawhuska, Oklahoma.
Gilmore will join the competition for the starting job this fall or in 2021, depending on the NCAA's decision on immediate eligibility for transfers.
The outcome of the quarterback competition this fall could go a long way toward determining if UNT can bounce back from a tough campaign. The Mean Green had played in a bowl game in three consecutive seasons under Littrell before finishing 4-8 in 2019.
Fine left a considerable hole in UNT's lineup after throwing for 3,088 yards and 29 touchdowns last season.
The Mean Green are set to add another player who could compete to fill that void at some point in the next few seasons in Gilmore.