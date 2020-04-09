Abou Ousmane feels like he knows a whole lot about North Texas, even though he's never set foot on campus.
Travis Scott, a strength and conditioning coach who helped develop him over the last several years, made sure of that.
Scott is an old friend of UNT assistant coach Jareem Dowling from his days coaching on the East Coast. That connection helped UNT add another key piece to its 2020 recruiting class late Thursday night when Ousmane committed to UNT.
The Scotland Campus Sports standout announced his decision on Twitter:
"My relationship with the coaching staff was an important part of it," Ousmane said. "North Texas also plays a great schedule, and I will be able to play right away. That was important to me."
The 6-foot-9 center committed to Rhode Island in late March before quickly backing out of that pledge. He was also committed to Cleveland State when he was a senior at Putnam Science in Connecticut in 2019 before electing to head to Scotland Campus for a year in prep school.
Osumane believes he finally found the right fit with UNT, largely because of the opportunity for immediate playing time. The Mean Green needed a post player after losing forward Deng Geu to graduation after last season.
"North Texas was looking for a big man to round out its class," Osumane said. "I will fit in perfectly. They throw the ball inside. They talked to me a little about filling the role Geu had."
UNT had some rebuilding to do after winning the Conference USA regular season title this season. Grant McCasland and his staff took the final steps in that process this week while picking up three players in three days.
Osumane passed on offers from a host of nationally prominent programs to join UNT's class. Texas A&M and Georgetown were among 18 schools that offered Osumane a scholarship.
Mykell Robinson, a forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas, and Mardrez McBride, a point guard from Salkehatchie junior college in South Carolina, committed to UNT earlier in the week.
The Mean Green signed Houston Yates guard Rubin Jones in the early signing period.
UNT's staff traveled the country to put together a class with a national flavor. Members of McCasland's staff made the trip to Pennsylvania on multiple occasions to watch Osumane, who has yet to visit Denton.
"I have seen a little on YouTube," Ousmane said of UNT's campus. "I have a lot of trust in the coaching staff. That's the important part.
"Coach Scott told me coach Dowling is a straight up guy who keeps it real. I like that."
The addition of Ousmane fills the one remaining hole UNT had in its class, a big man who can complement Zachary Simmons in the post. Geu and Simmons formed a potent duo in the paint for UNT last season.
The pair helped UNT win the regular season C-USA title. The Mean Green were the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament that was canceled by the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
UNT lost Geu and key reserve guards DJ Draper and Roosevelt Smart to graduation at the end of the season. Starting guard Umjoa Gibson elected to transfer a short time later.
UNT quickly reloaded over the last week and put what might be the finishing touch on its class with the addition of Ousmane.
"I am excited about being in this class joining a team coming off a conference title," Ousmane said. "With the group that we have coming in, the program will continue on its way up."