North Texas still has a way to go to finish out its 2021 recruiting class before national signing day in February.
That didn't prevent the Mean Green from getting a jump on their 2022 class on Sunday, when UNT picked up a commitment from Nolan Catholic defensive end Vincent Paige.
Paige announced his commitment with a video he posted to his Twitter account.
The 6-foot-2, 226-pound junior played for Guyer as a sophomore, when the Wildcats advanced to the Class 6A Division II state title game.
Paige is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports. The site has Paige slotted at No. 31 on its list of the top weakside defensive ends in the Class of 2022 and No. 92 on its list of the top high school players in Texas.
UNT was among nine schools that offered Paige a scholarship, a group that includes Baylor, Syracuse, Cincinnati and Louisiana Tech, one of the Mean Green's rivals in Conference USA.
UNT finished 4-6 last season after falling to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, its fourth bowl appearance in five seasons under Seth Littrell.
The Mean Green have improved their performance in recruiting during that span. UNT has the second-ranked class among C-USA programs for 2021 in 247Sports' rankings.