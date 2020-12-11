North Texas is in the market for a few players who could make an immediate impact next season, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
The Mean Green offered Dee McDuff, a safety who fits that profile, on Friday in the hours leading up to its game against UTEP.
The Cisco College standout will graduate later this month. He has been offered by UNT, Louisiana Tech and Lamar and is will announce his decision on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.
UNT is in good position heading into that announcement.
"Texas athletes should stay in Texas, and I feel as if UNT believes in me and has high hopes and expectations for me coming there," McDuff said in a message on Friday shortly after UNT offered.
UNT has two senior safeties in Cam Johnson and Makyle Sanders who start and could elect to return for another season with the Mean Green. The NCAA has frozen the eligibility clocks for all players this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Signing McDuff, a former Rusk standout, would give UNT another option as it looks to make a dramatic improvement defensively heading into the 2021 season. He has four years to use his final three seasons of eligibility.
UNT is allowing 41.1 points per game heading into its game against UTEP in its first season under new coordinator Clint Bowen.
The Mean Green's struggles on that side of the ball have played a key role in a 3-5 start, including a 2-4 mark in Conference USA that eliminated UNT from the conference title chase.
UNT's hopes to improve could depend largely on its ability to land a few impact transfers to supplement its defense.
McDuff is on UNT's radar and will soon decide if he will be a part of the Mean Green's plans to rebuild.