John Granger, a former North Texas golfer and a member of the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame, died on Saturday at the age of 68.
Granger is the only golfer in program history to be named All-America four times. He was an honorable mention selection in each of his first three seasons at UNT beginning in 1971 and was a third-team pick in 1974.
Granger was inducted into the UNT Hall of Fame in 1999.
The Fort Worth Southwest product helped guide UNT to the Missouri Valley Conference title in 1971, 1972 and 1974.
He won the individual MVC title in 1971.
UNT went on to play in the NCAA tournament in all four of his seasons. The Mean Green finished 13th in his junior and senior seasons. Granger finished 39th and 30th, respectively, in those two years.
Granger was one of two amateurs invited to play in The Colonial as a junior. The other was PGA Tour legend Ben Crenshaw.
Granger led UNT to a win over Florida in the match-play final of the All-American, a tournament in Houston, in 1974.
Granger lived in Fort Worth and is survived by his wife, Jan; daughter from a previous marriage, Amy, and four grandchildren. His son, Bart, was killed in a car accident in 1997.
The Bart Granger Invitational in Fort Worth is named in his honor. John Granger presented the tournament trophy to the winning team each year.