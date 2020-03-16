Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
North Texas guard DJ Draper would consider returning for another shot at his senior season after the Mean Green saw their year cut short by the spread of COVID-19.
UNT won the Conference USA regular season title and was among the favorites to win the league's tournament last week. The event was called off after Wednesday's opening round games.
The Mean Green were set to play Florida Atlantic in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
The NCAA tournament was cancelled a short time later.
The NCAA Division I Council Committee has announced that it would grant “eligibility relief” for student-athletes who play spring sports. The committed will “also discuss issues related to seasons of competition for winter sport student-athletes who were unable to participate in conference and NCAA championships,” according to ESPN.
Draper is among three UNT seniors who fit that profile, along with Deng Geu and Roosevelt Smart.
Draper spent his senior season working on his MBA in business management and has plans to begin his career in the next few months.
The possibility of putting off those plans to play one last season is one Draper acknowledged would be intriguing on Monday.
"I think there is almost no chance they will give extra eligibility to winter sport athletes," Draper said. "If that happens, I would have to think about it because I love my teammates and the staff. It would be the last year I could play, but that is so far down the road."
Draper was a key contributor off the bench for the Mean Green. He averaged 4.5 points per game and hit 43 shots from 3-point range, where he shot 51.2%.