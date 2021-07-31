North Texas graduate Carlos Ortiz lines up a putt on the first hole during the third round of the Olympics golf tournament on Saturday in Japan. Ortiz and his former UNT teammate Sebastian Muñoz enter Sunday’s final round of the tournament in contention for a medal.
Carlos Ortiz and Sebastian Muñoz spent plenty of time playing together during their careers at North Texas a few years ago.
They'll be back together again tonight (Sunday in Japan) when both will have a shot at finishing on the medal stand as the Olympics golf tournament comes to a close in Tokyo.
Ortiz, who is playing for Mexico, enters the final round in a tie for third place with Paul Casey at 12-under-par. Muñoz, who is representing Columbia, is sitting in a four-way tie for fifth and 11-under.
Ortiz and Muñoz are in the second-to-last group to tee off in tonight's final round at 8:58 p.m. Central.
Xander Schauffele enters the final round atop the leader board at 14 under par, one shot ahead of Hideki Matsuyama.
Ortiz dropped from second place into a tie for third after shooting 69 in the third round. He posted five birdies in his round, but bogeyed three holes.
Ortiz's two-under-par 69 in the third round was his worst score thus far in the tournament.
Muñoz shot a five-under-par 66 in the third round, when he recorded six birdies with just one bogey.
Ortiz and Muñoz are looking to build on UNT's Olympics tradition, both in men's golf and as an overall athletics program.
Fellow UNT graduate Rodolfo Cazaubon represented Mexico in the 2016 games that took place in Rio de Janeiro. Cazaubon helped make golf history. The 2016 games marked the end of a 112-year absence for golf in the Olympics.
UNT's overall Olympics history includes several memorable moments. Bill Schmidt, a member of the school's Athletic Hall of Fame, won the bronze medal in the javelin in the 1972 Munich Games.
Former UNT wide receiver and track athlete Johnny Quinn competed in the bobsled in the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Quinn made national headlines when he was forced to break out of a bathroom after being locked inside.
“I’ll be watching,” UNT coach Brad Stracke said in the days leading up to the golf tournament. “I’m excited to see those guys to compete.”
Tonight, he could see one of both make history by becoming an Olympic medalists.
