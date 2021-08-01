North Texas graduate Sebastian Muñoz came oh so close to winning an Olympic medal this weekend.
Munoz shot a 4-under-par 67 in the fourth round of the Olympics golf tournament — broadcast in Texas late Saturday night — at Kasumigaseki Country Club outside of Tokyo to jump into a tie for third place.
That’s when things got really interesting. Seven players finished 15-under and battled it out for the bronze medal in a playoff.
Muñoz survived the first two holes with pars on the par-4 18th and par-3 10th before bowing out. C.T. Pan and Collin Morikawa both birdied the par-4 11th and were the only two to advance.
Pan won the bronze with a par when the playoff returned to the 18th hole.
Both Muñoz and fellow UNT graduate Carlos Ortiz entered the final round in contention for a medal.
Ortiz, who represented Mexico, was in a tie for third place with Paul Casey with 18 holes left. Muñoz, who played for Colombia, was in a four-way tie for fifth.
Muñoz posted five birdies and one bogey in the final round.
Ortiz struggled on the back nine in the final round, quickly fell out of contention for a medal and shot a 78. He posted two double bogeys and three bogeys in the span of six holes.
Ortiz finished in a tie for 42nd.
America Xander Schauffele won the gold medal, while Rory Sabbatini won the silver for Slovakia.
While neither Muñoz nor Ortiz won a medal, both extended UNT’s history in Olympics golf.
Fellow UNT graduate Rodolfo Cazaubon represented Mexico in the 2016 games that took place in Rio de Janeiro. Golf made its return to the Olympics that year after a 112-year absence.
UNT’s run of success is one that will benefit the program, coach Brad Stracke said in the days leading up to the tournament.
“These two have brought so much attention not only to the UNT men’s golf program but to our university as well,” Stracke said of Muñoz and Ortiz. “To say I am proud of them is an understatement.”
