Sebastian Munoz posted three birdies on in his final nine hole on Saturday to grab a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the John Deere Classic.
The North Texas graduate shot a four-under-par 67 in the third round at TPC Deere Run. Munoz is 16 under par for the tournament and has a one-shot lead over Brandon Hagy.
“It’s huge,” said Munoz of having a lead going into the final round. “Every shot counts, and having every extra one for tomorrow might help me out a lot.”
Munoz has posted three top-10 finishes so far this season and tied for third in the Charles Schwab Challenge. He is ranked No. 67 in the Fedex Cup standings.
Munoz graduated from UNT in 2015 and turned pro the same season.