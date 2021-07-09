Munoz Friday
North Texas graduate Sebastian Munoz pumps his fist after sinking a 15-foot birdie putt during the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2019. Munoz is in second place heading into the weekend in the John Deere Classic.

 DRC file photo

North Texas graduate Sebastian Munoz fell into second place in the John Deere Classic on Friday after shooting a 4-under-par 67.

Munoz trails Luke List by a shot with two rounds left at TPC Deere Run.

Munoz went his entire round without a bogey and caught fire on the back nine, sinking four birdies in the span of seven holes.

Munoz has three top-10 finishes so far this season and tied for third in the Charles Schwab Challenge. He is ranked No. 67 in the Fedex Cup standings.

Munoz graduated from UNT in 2015 and turned pro the same season.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

