North Texas graduate Sebastian Munoz fell into second place in the John Deere Classic on Friday after shooting a 4-under-par 67.
Munoz trails Luke List by a shot with two rounds left at TPC Deere Run.
Munoz went his entire round without a bogey and caught fire on the back nine, sinking four birdies in the span of seven holes.
Munoz has three top-10 finishes so far this season and tied for third in the Charles Schwab Challenge. He is ranked No. 67 in the Fedex Cup standings.
Munoz graduated from UNT in 2015 and turned pro the same season.