Kelsey Brann’s college soccer career got off to a bit of an inauspicious start back in 2017.
The Houston native was a freshman at Tulsa when a teammate accidentally gave her a bit of a shove in practice that sent her headfirst into the goalpost. The concussion that tumble caused lingered for months.
In the end, that bit of bad luck turned out to be a boon for North Texas.
Brann ended up transferring to UNT after a redshirt season. She’s been a force for the Mean Green ever since and will be in goal for the three-time defending Conference USA tournament champions when they open a belated season with a 7 p.m. game at rival SMU on Tuesday.
The teams were originally scheduled to play at 1 p.m. Sunday. The game was postponed late Friday afternoon.
UNT’s hopes to repeat and extend its run of consecutive seasons winning a regular season conference title, tournament title or both to seven years in a row will rest largely with Brann.
The challenge weighs a little heavier on Brann than the rest of her teammates for one simple reason.
This will be her last go-around with the Mean Green. The NCAA granted fall sports athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic that led C-USA to push its season back from the fall to the spring. Brann is the only UNT senior who has elected not to return.
“It gives me a little more urgency knowing that this is my last season,” Brann said. “I’m ready to move on to the next stage of life.
“I love soccer. I just don’t know if I could go through another semester of school. I am very burnt out from online classes.”
Brann is set to graduate and has a job lined up in Houston as a sales assistant with her high school goalkeeper coach’s business.
Brann will leave quite a legacy behind no matter what happens this season. She was named C-USA’s Goalkeeper of the Year at the end of the 2019 season and was a member of the All-C-USA tournament team in 2018.
UNT made headlines in recent months when it landed goalkeeper Sarah Fuller as a graduate transfer. Fuller kicked for the Vanderbilt football team last season and became the first woman to play in a Power Five conference football game.
Brann is expected to leave quite the legacy for Fuller to carry on.
“Kelsey will go down as one of the top keepers who have played here,” UNT coach John Hedlund said. “She can keep us in games and make the big save. She has tremendous composure and size in goal.
“She keeps the backline organized and is great on set pieces. She is the whole package.”
Having Brann back will be a boon for UNT in a season that will be unlike any other it has experienced after it was pushed back from the fall. C-USA split its teams into East and West Divisions and cut the number of league games from 10 to six.
The Mean Green will also have to adjust to coming back from an extended hiatus after the season was pushed back. UNT’s only game since it fell to Arkansas in the 2019 NCAA tournament was an exhibition win over Incarnate Word last week.
“You can only practice so much,” Hedlund said. “The pace and the physicality of games are different. We are ready to start playing games and see where we are.
“We have enough talent to keep doing what we have been doing. We would like to extend our streak of seasons with a conference title to seven, go back to the NCAA tournament and see if we can win a couple games. The goals are still there.”
So are most of UNT’s top players from last season. Forwards Berklee Peters and Allie Byrd return after scoring 14 and nine goals, respectively, in 2019. Both joined Brann on the preseason All-C-USA team.
UNT was picked to win the West Division in the preseason coaches’ poll.
The Mean Green are aiming to live up to those expectations as they typically do.
Having Brann back for one more season has UNT feeling good about its chances.
“It’s hard to put into words how much she helped us,” senior forward Brooke Lampe said. “She has saved us so many times. She also knows exactly what to say after games to put people in check and get our minds right. On the field she dominates. She is a brick wall back there.”
What Brann has done for the program has UNT’s players determined to send her out on a high note.
“We are heartbroken that she is not staying,” Lampe said. “We want to get her a championship and help her reach her individual goals. The last game will be a heartbreaker for sure.”