Abdul Mohamed, a forward who played sparingly for North Texas, is leaving the program as a graduate transfer.
Mohamed, a 6-foot-7 product of Gillette College in Wyoming, was entering his senior year with the Mean Green. He redshirted at UNT in the 2018-19 campaign, his first season at the school.
"I felt it was in my best interest to leave the program and find a new place to play," Mohamed said Monday night. "I'm trying to find the best fit for me."
Mohamed played in just 15 games for UNT last season, when he scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Mohamed was a third-team NJCAA All-American coming out of Gillette, where he averaged 15.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in 2017-18.
Mohamed struggled to translate that success to the Division I level at UNT, which has won at least 20 games in each of the last three seasons. The Mean Green won the Conference USA regular season title this spring.
Mohamed is the second UNT player to leave the program as a transfer this offseason. Umjoa Gibson announced his decision to leave the program shortly after the season.
Gibson, who was the Mean Green's second-leading scorer last season with an average of 14.5 points per game, announced earlier on Monday that he will continue his career at Oklahoma.
The departure of Mohamed is the latest in a series of moves that have dramatically reshaped UNT's roster in the last week.
The Mean Green have picked up commitments from Mykell Robinson, a forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas; Mardrez McBride, a point guard from Salkehatchie junior college in South Carolina; and Abou Ousmane, a center from Scotland Campus Sports in Pennsylvania since last Wednesday.
UNT added Rubin Jones, a guard from Houston Yates, during the early signing period in the fall.
Those four players will help fill the voids left by the departures of Gibson as well as senior guards DJ Draper and Roosevelt Smart.
Mohamed's decision to transfer opens up another scholarship UNT could use to continue to bolster its roster heading into the 2020-21 season. The Mean Green are still recruiting a few players who would be eligible next season. UNT could look to add to its front court by landing a power forward to add to a rotation that already included forward Zachary Simmons and Thomas Bell.
UNT lost key post player Deng Geu to graduation after last season.
While Mohamed didn't make the impact he hoped in his two seasons at UNT, he cherished his time with the program.
"I enjoyed my time at North Texas," Mohamed said. "Leaving was what was best for me. North Texas will always have a special place in my heart."