North Texas will open fall practice tomorrow, when the Mean Green will look to rebound from a 4-8 finish in 2019.
It's been an odd offseason for the Mean Green due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The topic is one we covered in our preview of fall drills.
There is a heck of a lot more ground to cover, which brings us to our fall practice primer. Here's a look at some of the key issues UNT is facing, along with tidbits of note.
And just for the record, practice is closed.
Roster update
There are always a few players who depart in the offseason for every team. This year is no different for UNT.
The roster has been updated over the last few weeks. Some sharp UNT fans have noticed the names that have disappeared.
Defensive back Leandre Davis, linebacker Jordan Hunt and offensive lineman Chandler Anthony are no longer with the program.
There are also a few other walk-ons and players who were a little deeper on the roster who have also left the program.
Storylines
There are a number of stories to watch as UNT beings fall workouts. We have gone over several throughout the offseason.
Here are three of the big ones:
1. Who is this team's quarterback?
UNT fans have talked about this repeatedly over the last few months, and with good reason. The Mean Green lost Mason Fine, one of the program's all-time greats, to graduation after last season.
What makes the situation all the more interesting is that there is no clear-cut replacement waiting in the wings.
The top two candidates are Austin Aune, who spent six years playing minor league baseball, and Jason Bean.
Both played last season as backups. Neither inspired a whole lot of confidence in the process, which will make fall camp all the more interesting.
2. Will UNT's defense be any better?
UNT struggled last season while allowing 32.5 points per game and lost several of its top players to graduation.
The argument is always that if a team or unit struggled, did it really have any good players?
In UNT's case, the answer is yes.
Defensive end LaDarius Hamilton was a solid player for years and was signed by the Cowboys. UNT will also miss the speed and smarts of safety Khairi Muhammad.
Clint Bowen has taken over as UNT's coordinator and has his work cut out for him.
3. Will UNT's offensive line improve?
One could have a pretty good argument over whether UNT's defense or its offensive line was the subject of more criticism last season.
The Mean Green struggled at times up front and lost four key seniors, including Elex Woodworth. He was among UNT's best linemen for the last several years.
Former Tulsa offensive line coach Mike Bloesch took over the unit in the offseason. Manase Mose had a solid year at guard last season and is back.
Bloesch has two junior college transfers to work with in Teeshaun Turpin and Anterrious Gray.
UNT is hoping the unit will take a dramatic step forward this year.