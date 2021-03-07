North Texas coach Grant McCasland was quick to acknowledge the obvious on Saturday night following a loss to UAB.
The Mean Green rallied late but couldn’t complete a comeback against the Blazers and dropped both games in the series.
UNT entered the week in position to win Conference USA’s West Division. The Mean Green needed to sweep UAB to move past Louisiana Tech. One win would have given UNT a first-round bye in next week’s conference tournament.
UNT fell short of both goals.
“We have put ourselves in a tough position, but I like our personnel and mentality in the second half,” McCasland said following UAB’s 65-61 win in the series finale.
The Mean Green will have to hope that mentality is enough for UNT to fight through a tough path in the C-USA tournament that was set shortly after the game when the league released its men’s and women’s tournament brackets.
Both the UNT men and women will be the No. 3 seed from the West Division after finishing in third place on their side of the league.
The UNT men (13-9, 9-5 C-USA) will face the winner of a game between No. 6 East seed Middle Tennessee and No. 7 East seed Florida International at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
The road will get a whole lot tougher after that. The Mean Green would then face Old Dominion, the No. 2 seed from the East. If the top teams advance, UNT would then be looking at a semifinal game with Louisiana Tech, the West Division champion and No. 1 seed from that side of the league.
Western Kentucky is the top seed in the East and would meet UNT in the championship game.
UNT split a series with Louisiana Tech earlier this season. Its series with Old Dominion and Western Kentucky were canceled. The Mean Green did not face either MTSU or FIU this season.
UNT’s path looks all the tougher when one considers the Mean Green will have to pull out of a three-game slide and win four games in four days.
“I can’t pinpoint what the reason is,” guard James Reese said Saturday when asked why UNT has struggled late in the year. “I know one thing and that is we want to get better and be coached.”
The UNT women (13-6) also face a long road in the conference tournament but enter the event with momentum on their side after upsetting Rice in its regular season finale on Saturday.
Quincy Noble scored 27 points and the Mean Green pulled away late for a 75-66 win that snapped Rice’s 24-game home court winning streak against C-USA opponents. The Owls won the first game in the series.
UNT moved to 10-4 in conference play by beating the Owls in its final game of the regular season, building on the program record for C-USA wins in a year.
The Mean Green women will face the winner of a game between No. 6 East seed Old Dominion and No. 7 East seed Western Kentucky at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The UNT women also had their series against ODU and WKU canceled. A win in its first tournament game would send UNT on to face No. 2 East seed Charlotte.
If the top seeded teams were to advance, the Mean Green would face Rice in the semifinal and Middle Tennessee in the final. Rice is the West Division champion at No. 1 seed. Middle Tennessee won the East and is the No. 1 seed from that side of the league.
The UNT women enter the conference tournament in the best position during their time in the league that dates to the 2013-14 season.
The league split its teams into divisions this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was previously seeded based on the overall conference standings.
UNT was seeded eighth in 2017, which would equate to a fourth seed in a divisional format.
“This is a great win with some awesome momentum going into the tournament,” UNT women’s coach Jalie Mitchell said following the Mean Green’s win over Rice. “We want to build on it.”