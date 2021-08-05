North Texas defensive lineman Dion Novil and offensive lineman Manase Mose were named to the watch list for the Lombardi award on Thursday.
The honor is presented to the top lineman or linebacker in college football each season. Both offensive and defensive linemen are eligible for the award that takes performance into account as well as how candidates exemplify the charter and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame coach Vince Lombardi.
There were a total of 80 players named to the watch list.
Novil has been a force throughout his four seasons at UNT. The Abilene native elected to return for a fifth season with the Mean Green after being named to the All-Conference USA first team in 2020.
Novil finished with 38 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 10 games in 2020 while facing constant double teams as UNT’s nose tackle.
Novil started out as a defensive end at UNT before moving inside to tackle. He has gradually improved, from being a backup as a freshman to a part-time starter to one of the top linemen in Conference USA.
“I owe everything to North Texas,” Novil said last season. “I came in here not having a high football IQ, not having good technique to where I am right now. It’s actually pretty cool seeing the transformation.”
Novil enters the 2021 season with 135 tackles, 28 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in his career and will have the chance to quickly add to those totals in a new scheme.
New defensive coordinator Phil Bennett is moving UNT from a 3-3-5 system to a multi-front scheme with a base four-man front that will cut down on the number of double-teams Novil faces.
Mose has started for UNT since his redshirt freshman season in 2018. He played right guard for his first two seasons before moving to center in 2020.
Mose was an honorable mention All-C-USA selection last season and in 2018, when he was also an All-Freshman Team pick.
The former Euless Trinity standout was part of an offensive line that was one of UNT’s biggest strengths last season, when the Mean Green allowed just 17 sacks.
