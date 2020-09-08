North Texas defensive end Joe Ozougwu entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.
The senior did not play in the Mean Green's season-opening 57-31 win over Houston Baptist.
UNT coach Seth Littrell said during his weekly coaches radio show Tuesday night that Ozougwu has opted out of the season. Several players across the country have opted out due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and elected to transfer.
Ozougwu was listed as Larry Nixon III's backup at rush end heading into the season. The former Alief Taylor standout posted 42 tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks in 2019, when he started nine games.
UNT revamped its defensive scheme in the offseason following the arrival of new coordinator Clint Bowen.
Ozougwu spent the 2019 season playing the Jack linebacker spot in former coordinator Troy Reffett's system.
UNT struggled defensively in its season-opener, allowing 569 yards while posting one sack.
The Mean Green will have one less option defensively as it looks to turn the tide without Ozougwu. UNT has a bye this week and will host SMU in its next game on Sept. 19