North Texas could have running back Oscar Adaway III back for its game at UTEP on Oct. 31.
The redshirt freshman exceeded the 100-yard mark rushing in each of UNT's first two games but has not played since due to a hand injury.
UNT coach Seth Littrell acknowledged during his weekly coaches show on Tuesday night that Adaway has underdone surgery on his hand. He saw a doctor this week and is progressing to the point where he could soon return to action.
UNT (2-3) is 1-2 in Conference USA play after knocking off Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
The Mean Green are particularly deep at running back and have three running backs with at least 200 rushing yards on the season. Senior DeAndre Torrey has rushed for a team-high 444 yards, while junior Tre Siggers has added 216.
Torrey rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns in UNT's win over the Blue Raiders on Saturday, while Siggers added 101 yards. The Mean Green rushed for 462 yards as a team behind quarterback Jason Bean, who led UNT with 169 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries.