North Texas cracked the top 50 in the NCAA's NET rankings on Sunday following its win at Rice.
UNT jumped eight spots from No. 51 to No. 43 when the new rankings came out. The Mean Green hammered the Owls 67-44 behind another stellar defensive performance and moved to 18-4 on the season, including an 11-1 mark in Conference USA play.
UNT is ranked higher now in the NET than it has been at any point this season.
The Mean Green are ranked just ahead of SMU and TCU, which sit at No. 46 an No. 53, respectively. UAB is Conference USA's top-ranked team at No. 41.
“We didn't play our best," UNT coach Grant McCasland said in his postgame radio interview. "We played good. We had opportunities around the rim that we missed."
Those misses didn't matter much after the Mean Green held Rice to 3-for-13 shooting from 3-point range. The Owls came into the day averaging 10.4 makes from beyond the arc per game.
UNT's performance against Rice cut the number of points the Mean Green are allowing per game to 55.5. UNT has the nation's top scoring defense after moving past Texas.
The Longhorns rank second at 56.8 points allowed per game.
"We are committed to it as a team," McCasland said of UNT's emphasis on shutting teams down.
UNT will look to extend its winning streak this week when it travels to Florida Atlantic and UAB to complete a three-game road trip.
UNT will face the Owls on Thursday before taking on UAB in what could be one of the more consequential games of the C-USA season on Saturday. UAB handed the Mean Green their lone loss in conference play back on Jan. 6.
The Blazers (19-5, 9-2) have lost two conference games since but remain right behind the Mean Green in the C-USA standings.
UAB plays Old Dominion this afternoon and will also take on Rice before it hosts UNT.
The Mean Green and Blazers could end up facing each other with first place in C-USA's West Division on the line.
UNT is on course to roll into that game after making a big jump in the national rankings following its win over Rice.
