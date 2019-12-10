Alvin Demsey, a highly regarded junior college defensive lineman, committed to North Texas on Tuesday.
Dempsey is a sophomore at East Central Community College in Mississippi. He announced his decision on his Twitter account.
"I've sat down and prayed over and over again," Demsey wrote. "I talked to my family and this move feels right."
Dempsey finished with 40 tackles and 6.5 sacks in nine games last season at East Central.
The 6-1, 297-pound lineman was highly recruited and had offers from 17 schools. Demsey ultimately chose UNT over offers from Southern Miss and Florida Atlantic, which recently lost head coach Lane Kiffin to Ole Miss.
Dempsey was the second junior college defensive lineman to commit to UNT on Tuesday. East Mississippi Community College defensive end Da'Vontae McCrae committed to UNT earlier in the day.
UNT has now added three junior college linemen this week. UNT picked up a commitment from Anterrious Gray, an offensive lineman from Northwest Mississippi Community College, on Monday.