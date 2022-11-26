UNT maiin
Buy Now

North Texas quarterback Austin Aune throws a pass during UNT's win over Rice.

 UNT sports information

KD Davis waited until a fitting time for the first interception of his career.

The North Texas senior, who has meant so much to the program over the course of his five seasons with the Mean Green, stepped in front of a pass from Rice quarterback AJ Padgett on fourth down and picked it.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you