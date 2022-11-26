KD Davis waited until a fitting time for the first interception of his career.
The North Texas senior, who has meant so much to the program over the course of his five seasons with the Mean Green, stepped in front of a pass from Rice quarterback AJ Padgett on fourth down and picked it.
The last big play Davis made at Apogee Stadium sealed a 21-17 win that clinched a spot in the Conference USA title game for the Mean Green.
UNT will take on UTSA at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Dec. 2.
The Mean Green (7-5) will make their second appearance in the game and the first since 2017.
UNT trailed 17-14 in the fourth quarter, when they put together an eight-play, 75-yard drive for the go-ahead touchdown.
The Mean Green ran the ball on each of the first seven plays before Austin Aune found Ikaika Ragsdale for a 6-yard touchdown that gave UNT a 21-17 lead.
UNT turned back Rice on two final drives. Safety Quinn Whitlock tackled Braylen Walker for a 3-yard loss on third-and-3 on the first drive.
Davis came up with his interception on the second.
UNT led by seven twice in the first half but wasn’t able to build on the lead and went into halftime in a 14-14 tie.
Austin Aune found Jyaire Shorter deep for a 43-yard touchdown that put UNT up 7-0 early. Rice answered with a 1-yard Uriah West touchdown.
The Mean Green went back up on a 7-yard Ikaika Ragsdale run. UNT had a chance to come up with a stop in the second quarter to protect the led but gave up a 21-yard pass from AJ Padgett to Bradley Rozner on a third-and-3 play.
Braylen Walker beat UNT’s secondary deep for a 48-yard touchdown on the ensuing play.
The Mean Green had a shot to answer on their final possession of the half. Shorter dropped a deep ball down the sideline. Roderic Burns dropped another pass from Aune on third-and-4 from the Rice 43 that would have kept the drive alive.
UNT caught a break in the third quarter after the Owls drove deep into Mean Green territory before settling for a 32-yard field goal attempt. Christian VanSickle made the kick, but Rice was called for holding.
The Owls tried the kick again from 42 yards out, but VanSickle’s attempt fell short.
VanSickle got another chance in the fourth quarter and connected on a 24-yard field goal put Rice up 17-14.
