North Texas football coach Seth Littrell and athletic director Wren Baker were among a host of athletic department officials who called for societal change on their Twitter accounts over the weekend in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
Floyd, who was black, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. The incident in Minneapolis was caught on film and sparked protests across the country. Demonstrations continued Sunday in Denton and Dallas.
“We all have an obligation to stand against injustice,” Littrell wrote. “If we don’t realize that change is needed, our continued path of apathy and indifference will only continue to divide us. Don’t sit this one out, don’t be a spectator. Try to understand each other and love each other.”
Baker called for societal change and reflected how he has benefited from working in a culturally diverse environment in his career.
“We all have an obligation to fight for change to a system that doesn’t place equal value on all lives,” Baker wrote. “The biggest blessing of my life has been learning and growing from the diverse community in college athletics. It’s our responsibility to listen, to empathize, and to use our influence to help bring about meaningful CHANGE in our country.”
UNT assistant football coaches Adrian Mayes and Eric Mathies emphasized the importance of education.
“It all starts with what we teach our children,” Mayes said in a message that included a photo of his young son. “LOVE and EMPATHY towards all people. I can promise you he will learn how to love, [be] empathic, and stand up for what is right. The change starts within the home. LIFE is so precious.”
Defensive line coach Eric Mathies called for coaches to continue that education process with their players.
“If you [are] a Coach and you dont have serious talks with your players about race relations and how its effecting our country, you’re wrong and not doing right by your players,” Mathies wrote. “Our players are [the] future and if we dont educate them.. History will repeat itself.. #itsnotallaboutfootball.”
Clay Jennings, a UNT graduate and longtime college assistant coach, expressed concern for the safety of young black men.
“I’ve been blessed with one son,” Jennings wrote. “I’ve helped raise 100 others over the last 23 years. I just want them to feel safe that if they go to the grocery store they can get home safely. It can’t be open season on our young men. #changethemindset #protectoursons.”
Luke Walerius, UNT’s chief of staff who heads up the program’s recruiting efforts, wrote in support of the black community.
“I stand against racism,” Walerius wrote. “I stand with the black community. I hear you, and hurt with you. I stand with all of the players and coaches I have had the honor to call mentors, friends, and brothers. I may not be able to walk in your shoes, but I am going to walk right alongside you.”
May 30, 2020
